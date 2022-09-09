Branson police have identified the man killed in a single-car accident in the southwest part of the city near Table Rock Dam.
A police report said 51-year-old Timothy Strubberg of Republic, Missouri was killed when his vehicle crashed near the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery on Highway 165 near Austin Ave. around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Two passengers in the vehicle were injured. Margie Hamrick, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
Branson police investigators have not determined the cause for the crash, but have indicated preliminary results show speed was a factor.. The department is currently waiting for toxicology reports.
In addition to the Branson PD, Branson Fire Rescue, Taney County Ambulance District and the Taney County Coroner responded to the incident and participated in the response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.