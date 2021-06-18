Attorneys for College of the Ozarks asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for another injunction over an executive order.
Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys were back in court on Friday, June 11, for College of the Ozarks.
The ADF attorneys asked the court to halt Executive Order 13988 titled, “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Indentity or Sexual Orentation” that was signed into effect by President Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
The executive order pertains to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development directive that requires entities covered by the Fair Housing Act to not discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
This executive order was issued to all federal agencies and requires them to modify their policies on sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
The lawsuit challenges the directive from HUD by claiming it forces religious schools to violate their beliefs by opening their dormitories, including dorm rooms and shared shower spaces, to members of the opposite sex, according to a new press release from College of the Ozarks.
“We will not let a radical executive order or agency directive strip us of our core religious values and force us to allow members of the opposite sex to infiltrate our women’s dorms and showers,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry Davis said in the new release. “This was done without any input by Congress or the public. The Biden administration overstepped the boundaries of our constitutionally protected religious freedoms.”
This request for an injunction comes after a district court declined to issue a previous injunction and dismissed the original case. See the full story of the injunction at ‘College of the Ozarks request denied in federal court’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court on April 15 against the Biden administration.
The School of the Ozarks DBA College of the Ozarks v. Biden argues that the directive exceeds the administration’s authority and violates the constitutionally protected freedom of College of the Ozarks and similar religious institutions to operate consistently with their religious beliefs.
“It’s entirely inappropriate — as well as unconstitutional — for the government to force private religious schools to open girls’ dorm rooms to males or vice versa,” Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Julie Marie Blake said in the release. “President Biden is punishing religious schools, organizations and churches simply because of their beliefs about marriage and biological sex. Schools like College of the Ozarks are free to follow the faith tradition they represent. That’s why we are asking the 8th Circuit to halt enforcement of this unconstitutional directive while our lawsuit proceeds.”
View the original article ‘College of the Ozarks files federal suit against Biden Administration’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
