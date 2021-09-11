The tragic events of September 11, 2001 are now pieces of American history being taught in our classrooms around the country.
Branson Tri-Lakes News spoke to teachers in our area to get their thoughts on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.
Where were you the morning of
September 11, 2001?
James Larimore, Branson School teacher: “On the morning of September 11, 2001 I was teaching 3rd graders at Branson Elementary (Cedar Ridge Campus). I remember very vividly, My partner teacher and I had just dropped off our students for recess. We returned to our rooms and a few moments after being in the classroom I heard her cry out. I thought something had fallen so I rushed over to find her watching the news, reporting that ‘a’ plane had hit one of the Twin Towers. We stood there and gasped as we watched the second plane hit the second tower live. Many emotions followed during the remainder of the day.”
Hannah Banderman, Branson School teacher: “I was in preschool. After the first plane hit the towers, my parents picked me up. I don’t remember hearing about it, but I do remember watching the coverage with my parents. It was traumatizing and confusing for such a young child, and I do remember knowing my parents were scared.”
Cody Swearengin, Branson School Counselor: “I was in the hallway of my college dorm room when everyone started coming out of their rooms and asking ‘what is going on?’ Many individuals had the news on or had received phone calls from family members telling them to get to a television and watch the news. I remember that most of us were on our way to our Tuesday morning chapel service. Usually, going into the chapel service it was a bit noisy with rambunctious college friends, but this day it was eerily silent and somber. I remember just being confused and not really knowing how to process what we had seen on the news. When I first heard about the first tower, it seemed like a movie. A few buddies and I were watching the news and it seemed so surreal.”
Jana Wilson, Hollister School teacher: “I was at school teaching my 4th grade class.I first heard of the attacks when our principal discreetly told us to check our email. I immediately began praying to myself for our country and individuals directly and indirectly involved.”
Victoria Reeves, Branson High School Student Success Advisor: “I was in 3rd grade, Mrs. Minnick’s class at McEowen Elementary School in Harrisonville, Missouri. I was sitting at lunch, on these long brown bench tables. I was 9 years old. What care did I have in the world at that moment? My friends and I sat there laughing, joking around, swapping pieces of our lunches, not wanting to return to class. Suddenly, our counselor came rushing in. He was a loud, very welcoming man, but the look on his face at that moment was pure horror. He told us America was attacked. None of us knew what the Twin Towers were, we just knew it was bad. My dad recently retired from the Air Force, but I was instantly scared that he would go back. We all silently walked back to our classes, not sure what to do. We asked our teacher hundreds of questions and the only thing she could do was turn on the TV. Mesmerized by what we saw on the small screen, we couldn’t turn our eyes away. After school let out, I remember my family gathering around the TV at home, holding tightly to one another. My dad desperately wanted to fight, but it wasn’t in the cards. My uncle went over five times, each return he was quieter and quieter. Nothing seemed the same.”
Lori Collette, Branson Elementary librarian: “The morning of Sept. 11, I was in my first year of teaching in the Branson School District. I first heard about the attacks from another teacher. Of course at the beginning we all just thought it was a horrible accident until the second plane struck the second tower. From that minute on, I remember feeling that it couldn’t possibly be true that we were under some kind of attack. It was a scary day as we wondered if there were more planes out there and what they were going to do. Being in an elementary school, it was our job to remain calm and not alert our students to anything out of the ordinary. It felt like the day got worse and worse as the Pentagon was attacked and then the plane that crashed before getting to Washington. Then the towers fell and I felt sick to my stomach thinking of all the people who lost their lives and all of the families that were waiting for word on their loved ones.”
How did 9/11 change your life?
Larimore: “To be honest, It is hard to remember how life was before 9/11. I remember driving home knowing that the world has just changed. Looking at the gas prices jump two dollars, seeing the look on parents’ faces as they frantically checked their children out of school, and watching those students “not” understand what was going on. But most of all kind of being unsure of what this was going to mean for my son, who was due to be born in February.”
Banderman: “9/11 is the first memory I have of my childhood, and I believe, as a result, it shaped my (and the rest of my generation’s) childhood. Growing up in a post-9/11 world, it’s very evident that much of our daily lives were changed forever due to the attacks. Growing up, my parents worked diligently to make sure I never responded to hate with more hate. The way they taught me impacts the way I see the world today and the way I’m able to empathize with my students’ diverse perspectives as well. I think overall, 9/11 changed the way we related to each other - rather than focusing on what makes us different, it helped us come together and stand up for one another in the midst of great tragedy.”
Swearengin: “I feel like the threat of true terrorism became very real that day. No longer was it something that was reported on the news and happening in another country, but it happened on our soil, our homefront. It definitely has made me appreciate how blessed most of us have things in this country. Blessed that we don’t have to wake up facing this type of incident on a regular or daily occurrence. I think, in some way, it also changed how “safe” we felt in the United States and how things can truly change in an instant. It was a wake up call, for me as a college student, in regards to how life can be fleeting and how things can change in the blink of an eye. I realized how big the world really is and how evil it can be.”
Wilson: “My life has changed since 9/11 because I once felt buffered from the chaos of terrorism, but I realized it was a false sense of security.”
Reeves: “I remember communities rallying together, and music exploding with patriotic songs. For me, however, I was determined from that moment I wanted to serve my country. I grew up in an Air Force household, but something changed inside the heart of that little third grader. I was talking to recruiters as early as freshman year. I read as many stories as I could. The passion I had only grew. My senior year of high school, we took a trip to Washington, D.C. At the Pentagon, I stood in silence staring at all of the memorials. Several younger students, middle school aged at the time, were running around and I couldn’t stand it. I pulled them aside and pointed at one of the names on a memorial bench, along with the date. The child that died was their age. It finally sunk in that this was real. I have since joined the Air Force Reserves and hopefully will serve on active duty soon.”
Collette: “My life specifically didn’t change all that much after Sept. 11th, but collectively as a nation, everything felt different after that. I think we all realized that anything could happen at any time right on American soil where in the past I don’t think we worried about that much.”
How do you feel the world has changed as a result of September 11th?
Banderman: “We are much more cautious about the dangers of the world, and for good reason, but I think we inundate children with the anxieties of “what if?” long before they are ready to receive it. On 9/11, there was a unique sorrow, but there was also a unique hope that allowed us to connect. On the days following, that hope was exchanged with anxiety and the connection traded in for hatred. We have seen what love can do, and we can get back there.”
Swearengin: “I think the world has changed in how ‘safe’ they felt as well. My family is a military family and I had family members and friends deployed for multiple years and tours as a result of this act of terrorism. It affected them physically and emotionally. I think this shocked the world, especially since it happened on our soil. Unfortunately, I think we are seeing some of the negative effects of this event in a rise in anxiety, depression and mental health concerns, in both our country’s citizens and military personnel. This event was broadcast live and I think that has changed how things are reported on and how we think and feel when we see tragedies in real time. It’s hard to believe that this was 20 years ago. I think it made the world realize the depths of terrorism.”
Wilson: “The world realized, but may have forgotten, that no one is immune from the consequence of hatred, and we should not take anyone or anything for granted.”
Reeves: “Since I was only nine at the time, I grew up in a post 9/11 world. Flights became more complicated; everyone was nervous. Security on bases across the globe increased exponentially, loved ones never knowing if their family member or friend would deploy. Recent events in Afghanistan have reminded those who were alive of that terrible day, while bringing back memories of horrors for those who served. Eighteen year olds grew up overnight after enlisting, coming back from another world, fighting to survive in ours. Counselors and chaplains search for ways to help veterans with their PTSD.”
Collette: “I think the world has changed in that maybe people have always known that terrorists were out there but didn’t view that as much of a threat to our security and had a belief that those things didn’t really happen in countries like the U.S. After 9/11, terrorist acts seemed to increase a lot all over the world. Or maybe I was just more aware of those attacks after Sept. 11th?”
Why do you think young people should learn about September 11th?
Larimore: “Learning is about making mistakes, recognizing those mistakes and working to correct the actions that caused the mistakes. This is how we grow. Understanding the events that led up to 9/11, reviewing the actions of some and analyzing the event/evidence so that we do not repeat our mistakes is part of that learning process if we are to grow. I do empathize with the generations that experienced tragedies such as Pearl Harbor and the Vietnam War. I now see how impactful those singular events were on the generation of that time.”
Banderman: “We have a duty to love, empathize with, and stand up for our fellow man. Treating others with dignity should never be politicized. The best way for young people to learn this is for them to see it modeled by the adults they trust.”
Swearengin: “I think that young people need to realize how our country was united and came together after September 11. I want them to know and appreciate our armed forces and the job that they do, as well as our first responders. The heroic acts of helping people out of the towers, helping on the streets, people running into danger and not away and our armed forces doing their duties…I hope they get to know those stories because they are important. I think it’s important that young people realize that people helped people, people helped strangers, people gave to those they didn’t know. Just a lot of people that went above and beyond in caring, helping, loving and serving other people.”
Wilson: “Young people should be aware of why 9/11 happened, and they should also be reminded of the positive effect it had when people from all backgrounds worked together to help strangers.”
Reeves: “We learn about WWI, WWII, Vietnam, and barely Korea. We study Napoleon, the Revolutionary War, the French Revolution, the War of 1812, and even the Crusades. The list of wars is endless, but 9/11 was so close some of us feel like we can touch it. Even if you weren’t alive for the attacks, your life looks vastly different today because of them. Studying 9/11 is vital to an understanding of the world around us, and even those we encounter. It was an attack on our own soil, men and women bravely tried stopping terrorists, police officers and firemen raced into falling buildings to attempt to save even one more life. Learning about 9/11 can help remind young people of a stronger time for America, even in the midst of great trials. If social media was flooded with stories like that, instead of arguments and riots, just maybe we could see unity creeping back into our society.”
Collette: “Students should learn about September 11th because it is a part of history, a part of our country’s story.”
