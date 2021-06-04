Two Taney County teenagers, who had been reported missing, were killed in a single vehicle crash, located on Highway H, eight miles south of Chadwick.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Braden Tuck, 18, of Forsyth and Damien Grant, 18, of Merriam Woods, were travelling southbound on Highway H when the 1999 GMC Jimmy Tuck travelled off of the roadway and down a ravine.
Christian County Coroner Mandi Armitage pronounced both teenagers deceased on Thursday, June 3. The crash was discovered at 2 p.m., however, the exact date of the crash is unknown at this time.
Tuck, who was driving the car, was wearing a seatbelt, however, Grant was not.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Active Missing Persons Report, Tuck and Grant were considered missing persons since Tuesday, May 25, where they were last seen at a residence between midnight and 3 a.m.
The report stated that the two left in the 1999 GMC Jimmy, and said they were going to look at the flood waters on Swan Creek and Bull Shoals Lake.
This accident marks the second and third fatalities for the month of June for Troop D, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
