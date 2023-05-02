The Branson Tri-Lakes News invites all blood donors to unite on Wednesday, May 10, as they host their next Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive.
Donors are invited to come to the community room of the Branson Tri-Lakes News offices in Hollister from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to participate in the newspaper’s third blood drive of the year. CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Cox Medical Center Branson, as well as more than 40 other healthcare facilities across the Ozarks.
As the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, CBCO is partnering with three area attractions to help boost the region’s blood supply. Successful donors will receive a voucher redeemable for two free tickets, valued at up to $74, to either Beyond the Lens! in Branson, The Discovery Center in Springfield, Missouri, or The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas.
“Donors give the gift of life and the opportunity for patients to spend more time with their family creating memories,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “And this fun promotion offers our lifesavers the opportunity to create memories with their friends and families, as well. We hand-picked these exciting attractions because they have so much to offer, and we can’t wait for our donors to experience it for themselves.”
Those who successfully make a donation on Wednesday, will receive a free t-shirt from CBCO and also have their choice of certificates and/or goodies donated to the Branson Tri-Lakes News by Branson Bank, Fritz’s Adventure, McDonald’s and Branson IMAX.
Those planning to make a donation are asked to bring along a photo identification, which is now required to make a donation, and to eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.
Though walk-ins are welcome, appointments are strongly encouraged to minimize potential wait times between donations. Reservations can be made in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3H0eL1i.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News is located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister, just past the Ozark Mountain Family YMCA. For additional information visit cbco.org.
