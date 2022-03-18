The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County invites members of the community to help offer children in traumatic situations some comfort.
The JATC “Tender Critters” project collects new 6 to 18 inch stuffed animals which it gives to area agencies to give to children when they need help dealing with trauma.
“Holding a soft cuddly stuffed animal helps kids think of something other than what’s going on around them,” said a press release from JATC.
Legends in Concert held their area appreciation for residents of Stone and Taney County last month, where any guest who brought a new stuffed animal to donate to JATC’s “Tender Critter” project received a free upgrade to preferred seating, according to the release. more than 115 “Critters” were collected by the theater.
In the last month, the JATC donated over 175 stuffed animals to the Cox Branson ER, the Taney County Sherriff’s Office, and the Taney County Health Department.
“When children face the confusing and often scary experience of a hospital emergency room visit or a hospital stay, or receiving a shot at the Health Department, a cuddly stuffed animal can be the difference between anxiety and reassurance,” stated the release. “You can brighten a child’s day by donating one of these “Critters”.”
“Tender Critters” is one of the longest running projects for JATC, with members donating new stuffed animals at each of their monthly meetings, according to the release. The collection is a year-round effort and JATC invites members of the community to join them by donating a “tender critter.”
To donate or for more information email jatcmo@gmail.com.
