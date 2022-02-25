Alternative Methods of Instruction have changed the way public schools operate.
Schools in Missouri turned to AMI-X during the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic, as learning went completely virtual for the last few months of the school season. When in-person learning resumed around the area, AMI-X was replaced with AMI and is still being implemented for several reasons including inclement weather.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website, beginning in the current school year, a local education agency (LEA) will not be required to make up school hours which are lost or canceled due to exceptional or emergency circumstances (up to 36 hours) if the LEA implements an Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Plan which is approved by DESE.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to area schools to discuss AMI, how the schools are navigating this new way of teaching, and more. All the schools were asked the same eight questions. Answers from the school districts were provided by:
- Mike Dawson, Branson School District Executive Director of Instructional Services
- Ben Fisher, Reeds Spring School District Director of Communications
- Doug Arnold, Blue Eye School District Superintendent
- Jeff Mingus, Forsyth School District Superintendent
- Sandy Leech, Hollister School District Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning
How have you or your school navigated the changes of including AMI learning in the last two years?
Dawson: “In the summer of 2020, the district made a concerted effort to train teachers in being “Canvas Ready”, which is the district’s learning management system. This initiative ensured student learning would be seamless as we prepared for any kind of learning interruption.”
Fisher: “First, we made sure our staff members understood the purpose of AMI days and what we hoped to accomplish. Once everyone was on the same page, we had to make sure parents understood the expectations. I would say AMI days have gone smoothly over the past two school years.”
Arnold: “Blue Eye does participate in AMI and we have improved our delivery method. We use Google Classroom.”
Mingus: “Forsyth Schools has implemented AMI. We have used AMI on snow days this school year. It provides a goal of two hours of instruction and activities for students on each snow day.”
Leech: “We do have an AMI plan in place with the state, and have used one AMI day so far (as of 2-15). Since current AMI plans (up to 36 hours of virtual instruction) are different from AMI-X plans (fully virtual) used during the pandemic, the changes we navigated and are still navigating are multi-faceted.
“Our current AMI plan was created with our students’ best educational interests at heart, and was created by our district’s own teachers. We felt it was important for us to include the perspectives of our teachers in this process, as they are the ones who provide the AMI instruction, and were also the ones who experienced teaching virtually during the pandemic.”
Do you feel the majority of students handle AMI days in a way which is conducive to learning?
Dawson: “Student participation during AMI learning has been excellent with over 85% of students logging onto Canvas and participating in virtual learning.”
Fisher: “Yes. Our teachers have a good job giving assignments that keep kids learning without overburdening them while they are home.”
Arnold: “I would say it is 50%. There is no comparison to the in person learning method.”
Mingus: “We have a very high percentage of students performing successfully on our AMI days.”
Leech: “The current use of AMI days is short term, and I feel students are better able to handle those AMI days than long term virtual learning. So yes, I do think that a day or two of AMI instruction can be beneficial under the right circumstances. However, for long term instruction and success, we feel seated instruction is best for most students.”
What do you feel is the greatest benefit of AMI learning?
Dawson: “The greatest benefit to AMI learning is the flexibility it grants to local school districts so that student learning can continue without interruption. It also provides an opportunity for teachers to ensure all students are safe during inclement weather.”
Fisher: “Kids continue to learn and we don’t have to make up those school days.”
Arnold: “Schools can count the day as an attendance day.”
Mingus: “AMI days allow us to keep a consistent timeline of instruction for our students. We are able to continue educating them and not expose them to a long gap in learning based on weather issues.”
Leech: “For us, the benefit of implementing an AMI day is to help students not lose instructional time, and also helping us stay on track with our district calendar so that students do not have to make up snow days into June as we have had to do sometimes in the past.”
What do you think is the biggest drawback to AMI learning?
Dawson: “In-person learning is alway the best learning environment for student success. When teachers provide instruction face-to-face they “read” a student’s body language and student engagement is more natural. Within an AMI setting, student engagement that is fluent and natural is more difficult to achieve.”
Fisher: “Students thrive when they are connected to a teacher who is engaged with their learning. It’s difficult to replicate that when students are home.”
Arnold: “Lack of internet connectivity for many of our students (with the hills and valleys there are places where strong internet reception is not available or very weak).”
Mingus: “We understand that an AMI day is not as good as a day of in-person instruction however we feel like it provided the best substitute to keep students moving in their learning.”
Leech: “The biggest drawback to AMI learning is that it is harder for the teacher to interact with each and every student in the same way that they would be able to in a regular classroom.
“Teachers are the No. 1 difference makers in classes, and it is harder for them to develop relationships with students, and differentiate for all students when they are not in a seated environment. (Again, it’s not impossible, but it is definitely more of a challenge.)”
What is the benefit of using AMI learning during inclement weather?
Dawson: “AMI learning during inclement weather creates a seamless approach to learning, with little to no interruption. AMI provides an opportunity to ensure all content standards are being addressed before the state assessment, rather than added days to end of the calendar, after testing.”
Fisher: “We don’t have to change our school-year calendar and we minimize learning loss.”
Arnold: “Schools can count the day as an attendance day.”
Mingus: “Continued instruction allows us to keep students on track for the year.”
Leech: “The benefits of using AMI learning during inclement weather include helping students not fall behind (and) preventing our school calendar from extending into June.”
Have you seen an affect on students’ performances and test scores?
Dawson: “AMI has not affected student performance, because it’s used so infrequently. However, we’ve learned it takes a focused student to be successful in a virtual learning environment for a long period of time.”
Fisher: “There’s not really a way to measure whether test scores are directly impacted by AMI days.”
Arnold: “We did see a deficit in the spring of 2020 when school was dismissed during spring break and students never returned.”
Mingus: “As of now our students performance seems to be on track with years we did not implement AMI.”
Leech: “In the current implementation of AMI, no, we have not had an opportunity to observe its effect yet. We did not implement AMI last year, and we have only used one day of AMI this year, so we cannot accurately speak to its results.
“If you are talking about AMI-X, or the offering of fully virtual instruction during the spring of 2020 shutdown during the pandemic, then yes, AMI-X negatively impacted test scores statewide.
“Our test scores actually increased in Hollister when you compare spring 2019 test scores (pre-pandemic) and spring 2021 test scores (post pandemic), which we attribute to our efforts to keep as many students in seated instruction as possible, to our double offering of summer school following the shut down, and to our efforts at intentionally closing learning gaps.”
Has the introduction of using AMI learning affected the way you or your teachers work?
Dawson: “With the state granting the use of AMI learning days to local school districts, I’ve witnessed teachers increase their use of CANVAS, as a one-stop platform to post daily lessons and communicate effectively with students. We’re grateful to our staff who have been able to pivot during the most uncertain times to ensure continued student success.”
Fisher: “Since COVID began, our teachers have been extremely flexible in terms of adjusting workload and expectations. AMI days are just one example of that.”
Arnold: “Teachers have had to adapt in order to provide quality AMI instruction. There has been much more time spent by teachers preparing lessons that can be taught virtually.”
Mingus: “We completed some additional professional development with staff focused on virtual learning.”
Leech: “Current AMI plans have not significantly changed the ways our teachers work currently. Our AMI plan only allows for 36 hours of AMI instruction, so it is not a large chunk of our current school year, even if we implemented AMI for the entire 36 hours allowed.
“The only thing we HAVE changed is we now have a teacher-created AMI plan that we feel is best for students.
“In addition, we require all staff to complete a yearly AMI training so that IF we need to implement our AMI plan during snow days or for illness, they are well prepared to do so.
“(Keep in mind that AMI-X is a completely different topic, and if you were asking about that, the answers would probably be different.)”
Do you feel the schools should continue to use alternative methods of learning going forward?
Dawson: “AMI provides local school district’s the flexibility to use virtual learning when schools cannot meet face-to-face. This flexibility ensures learning can be seamless and students are safe during inclement weather.”
Fisher: “Yes. AMI days are a useful tool. We wish schools had the local control to decide we could use more than the state-allowed 36 hours of AMI instruction.”
Arnold: “Schools should be prepared for AMI. There are instances where AMI is necessary. Covid has shown us that!”
Mingus: “AMI has been a good tool for us to use to provide services for our students. We will continue to use AMI to serve our students in situations where we cannot provide seated instruction, which is the best opportunity for students to learn.”
Leech: “This question is really not about AMI, but more about virtual instruction. When it comes to virtual instruction, Hollister believes that seated instruction is best for MOST students.
“However, there are exceptions to every rule, and some students do have the ability to be successful in virtual environments. We do offer virtual instruction as an option as required by state law, and have a virtual instruction handbook with all of our policies and procedures included. (Again, this is different and separate from AMI instruction.)”
