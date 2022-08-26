* Editor’s Note: Only first names of foster parents will be used and children’s names have been replaced to protect the children in the foster care system in Stone and Taney counties.
There is a lot of information and assumptions about the foster care system and the people who choose to take in children in need.
There are misconceptions about who foster parents are, where they live, and why they are doing what they do. Some area foster parents explained to the Branson Tri-Lakes News what they believe are some of the biggest myths about the system.
Some believe you have to have lots of money and a big house to care for these children.
“You don’t have to have a big house to be a foster parent,” Stacy said.
“You don’t have to have a lot of money,” Kathy said. “Most foster parents have low average incomes.”
One of the other things discussed is the presumption the state can place any child in any home at any time. Foster parents always have the right to say yes or no to any placement, according to the Missouri Division of Social Services.
“The Children’s Division shall arrange pre-placement visits, except in emergencies. Furthermore, the foster parents may ask questions about the child’s case plan, encourage a placement, or refuse a placement without reprisal from the case worker or agency,” states the Missouri Department of Social Service website.
“You have a choice in what children you take into your home,” Tara said.
Taney County foster parent Valerie said one of the biggest things she has run into being a single foster mom is most people thought only couples could become foster parents.
“You can be a single foster parent,” Valerie said. “I love doing this and am single.”
Many of the foster parents discussed the assumption all foster parents are in it for the money.
“We’re in it for the money is a big myth,” foster parent Courtney said. “I’d love to start some sort of “Day in the Life of a Foster Parent” program, where people could choose a foster parent mentor that is in the area they want to be in, and follow them around for a day to (understand).”
“It isn’t about the money. I spend more than the state gives to make sure the (boys*) have what they need,” Valerie said.
On their website the State of Missouri Division of Social Services describes the variety of standard payment rates for children in the foster care system.
Maintenance for licensed resource families (foster parents) caring for children in Missouri this includes room and board, clothing and incidentals are: $450 a month for children birth to five years-old, $510 a month for children six to 12 years-old, $630 for children 13 to 18 years of age.
Infant Allowance, which is paid for children from birth up to their third birthday, to help defray the additional costs for providing for the specific needs of infants including formula, diapers, special food, extra clothing, and supplies is $80 a month.
Foster children’s yearly clothing allowance is: $320 for ages birth to five years of age, $400 for ages six to 12 and $700 for ages 13 through 18.
“It is a myth that you do it for the money,” foster parent Nikki said. “My word, if people only knew how much you invest in them.”
Another misconception, which many spoke about, was the expectation foster parents need to be perfect or be a certain religion.
“The myth that you have to be a perfect parent is wrong,” foster parent Kathy said. “I fail every day (my boys will gladly tell you all about it), but I always show up tomorrow and try again.”
“The (notion) that foster parents are ‘so special’ or ‘saint-like’ because they choose to foster,” foster parent Mary said. “We are normal people who mess up every day!”
“It must be a calling from God to foster or adopt? Nope! There are a lot of atheists that like for kids to be safe too,” Kathy said.
Almost all the foster parents agreed the number one myth was regarding the emotional connections between the children and their foster parents.
“The thought that emotionally we are strong is wrong, Kimberly said. “I don’t know how many times I’ve heard, ‘I can’t foster because I couldn’t handle sending them home.’ We are not strong because we can send these kids home. Sometimes it breaks our hearts. I believe what we all do is out of love, not strength.”
“People think we have some kind of cold heart or something because they would never be able to give the children back,” Marilyn said. “Like it doesn’t hurt us.”
“I hate when people say they just can’t foster because they would get too attached, as if foster parents don’t,” Heather said.
Stone County Foster Parent Robyn and her wife Marion said they wish people could see how much most foster parents really care and do it to protect those who can not protect themselves.
This is the second in a series of stories on the Foster Care System in Stone and Taney County by the Branson Tri-Lakes News. To read the first in the series, see ‘More foster parents needed in area’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
Look for more in the series in future editions.
