A new taproom recently opened in a familiar Hollister setting.
TAPS on Downing Street, located at 260 Birdcage Walk, had a soft opening on Friday, March 10.
The taproom is the newest endeavor by Owner Wesley Hunt, who also owns Hook and Ladder Pizza, White River Kayaking, Coffee on the Rocks and White River Apothecary. Hunt said he has had interest in the property since before Seven Arrows Taproom inhabited it.
“I wanted to buy the building before the last family did but wasn’t able to,” Hunt said. “This time I didn’t want to pass it up so they made me a deal on owner financing.”
Hunt said the taproom will offer pub fare, such as appetizers and beer brats. He said he hopes to expand the facility in the future to do more events and live entertainment.
“It was actually really busy the first night so it gives hope for the future,” Hunt said. “It was an amazing first day.”
Hunt said for now, hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.
For more information about TAPS on Downing Street and its services, visit their page on Facebook.
