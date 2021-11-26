A local minister commemorates over seven decades of ministry.
Cecil Todd, the Founder and President of the Revival Fires Ministry located in Branson West, has completed 72 years of Christian ministry.
According to a press release from Revival Fires Ministry, Todd began preaching at the age of 18 in November 1949. His first sermon was delivered at a church near Willow Springs, Missouri.
“It lasted only 13 minutes,” Todd said in the release. “It was a Saturday night of the Thanksgiving weekend. I still have the original outline of (the) message from 72 years ago.”
In the seven decades of ministry, Todd has traveled over 3 million miles in the 72 years and watched more than 3 million people get saved, according to the release. Todd has traveled to all 50 states and 22 countries to preach the message of Christianity.
Todd has held revivals, city-wide crusades and rallies while serving as a minister in five different churches.
Todd’s largest ministry event took place in Moscow, Russia, where he was the guest speaker at the annual “May Day” celebrations in Red Square.
“It was a preacher’s dream to preach to over one million people for that awesome gathering,” Todd said. “However, it rained that day but people still came. When I mounted the flat-bed truck to preach, the rain finally stopped. When I finished my message, it started to rain again. This ‘act of God’ impressed this crowd more than anything I said that day.”
In 1966, Todd launched a nationwide television program called ‘Revival Fires’. The television show was picked up by as many as 200 stations and ran for 20 years. Todd produced 900, 30-minute episodes.
Todd has also counseled two presidents, President Ronald Reagan and President Gerald Ford, according to the release. President Reagan was also featured on one of Todd’s television specials.
“He was my special guest on two of my 12 (television) specials,’ Todd said. “Over 100,000 letters were received from our program called ‘Pass It On!’It featured Reagan as our special guest.”
Some other people featured on Todd’s shows were Pat Boone, Art Linkletter, Anita Bryant and Lowell Mason.
Another accomplishment of Todd’s was when his ‘Revival Fires Campmeetings’ were held in the then Grand Palace Theatre. These events included some of America’s popular preachers.
“People came from across the nation to attend these evangelistic services, ‘’ Todd said. “They even came from foreign countries.”
Todd said he had several honors bestowed on him in the last 72 years. One of these honors was Todd and his wife Linda being invited to ride in Air Force One with then President Reagan.
“At the time, we were in a crusade in Costa Rica, and Reagan came flying in on Air Force One, unannounced,” Todd said. “ When Reagan found out I was already there. He requested Linda and I join him on Air Force One.”
Todd said he also was greatly honored when he received a phone call from one of the Chief Chaplains of the Pentagon, Major General Gaylord Gunhus, to ask if Todd would be able to provide bibles to the troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
According to Todd, Gunhus told him the Pentagon Chaplains had never called anyone for help providing bibles before, but there was a critical need.
“Revival Fire Ministry was successful in the efforts to provide Bibles to over 200,000 of our troops, bravely serving in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Todd said. “The American Bible Society printed the Bibles and arranged for their shipping on military transports, thus bypassing all the Iraq check-points. (We) raised the $1.2 million needed to print and ship these Bibles. It was one of the greatest assignments of my life.”
During the past six years Todd has struggled with health issues including Stage 4 Cancer three times and COVID-19. Todd said COVID-19 was very hard on him.
“It was so bad, I begged to die,” Todd said.
Todd said even with all he has done in his life, he considers his family his greatest accomplishment.
“My greatest legacy as a minister is my six children,” Todd said.
Todd and his wife of over 40 years, Linda, make their home in Branson West. The couple had two daughters, Jan and Gail, and four sons; Jon, Tim, Ronald and Cecil Wayne. The youngest Cecil Wayne passed away last year from a rare heart condition.
Todd, who is 90-years-old, still travels nationwide and conducts rallies across America.
When asked about retiring, Todd responded, “How can I retire… when hell is on fire.”
