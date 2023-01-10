The city of Hollister will be pitching in to make repairs to Hollister Police Department’s roof.
City Administrator Rick Zeigenfuss said he and Deputy Administrator Denise Olmstead met with Hollister Police Chief Schmidt in regards to a continued roof leak on the building. Currently, over $50,000 has been spent trying to correct the issue, caused by expansion and contraction.
Ziegenfuss said the plan to fix the roof is to overlay a membrane over the top of the piece of the existing roof. The cost for the procedure will be $60,000. The membrane will cause water to be shunted off to the side, protecting areas of the roof which expand from possible leakage.
According to Ziegenfuss, the city has no real contractual obligation to participate in the repair but as a gesture of good faith, he recommended for the city to contribute.
“I’m recommending that we do participate a little bit in this,” Ziegenfuss said. “And so the recommendation there was that Schneider construction will put in $30,000 and Treat Architects are putting in $20,000. I’m recommending that we put in $10,000. I think it’s reasonable to say that we need to show some good faith here. This is again guaranteed for the life of the roof. We don’t pay until it is successful. But that would be my recommendation there and I would just ask for counsel’s guidance on your feelings about participating at the $10,000 level out of that $60,000.”
Ward II Alderman Dave Willard asked if the membrane would be placed on top of the police department’s nice, metal roof. In response, Ziegenfuss explained that it will be, but will appear to be a part of the roof itself.
“It is going to be in the geometric center of the roof, so it looks like it’s part of the construction,” Ziegenfuss said. “It doesn’t look like it’s obtrusive at all, but it does place the membrane on top, if we pull the roof off, we have to redo the entire roof.”
Ward I Alderman Don Jones asked if the city assumed any liability for the roof by pitching in on some of the cost. Ziegenfuss said there is no liability. Ziegenfuss said the material for repair is three weeks out. Once the material arrives, the temperature needs to be at least 40 degrees for installation. It is estimated the installation of the membrane will take one day. Ziegenfuss said he wasn’t sure how long the prep work would take.
Branson Tri-Lakes News will follow up on the construction of the roof when it takes place.
