A Taney County jury earlier this month awarded almost $3.2 million to the family of a one-year-old Kyler George who died as a result of misdiagnosis at CoxHealth facilities in Branson.
Kyler’s mother Kassie McAtee spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News about the lawsuit, what CoxHealth’s defense team said in court that offended her and what she hopes will be the eventual result of winning the lawsuit.
BTN: How does it feel winning the lawsuit? Do you feel any peace with the verdict?
McAtee: It makes you feel that you weren’t crazy. When something like this happens and you know something is wrong, which obviously is why I took my child to the hospital, because I knew something was wrong. They just shrugged me off, more or less.
It does bring a sense of peace to a degree because you feel reassurance in your decisions. I have another son, [Kyler’s] twin brother, and ever since the day that Kyler passed away to say I’ve second-guessed my decisions with him is an understatement.
You question everything that you do. Your child gets a cough, and because of what you went through, it amplifies everything that he has. I try not to be the parent that takes her child in for a runny nose, but you definitely have those moments when you second-guess. Should I take him in? Last time, I know what the outcome was.
BTN: It has to be hard to know you did what you felt was the right thing only to have the result you’ve had to face.
McAtee: It sucks. As a parent, most parents don’t have a medical degree. They’re not doctors. You think I’m going to take them to these people and I’m going to tell them what’s wrong. They’re trained to do what they’ve spent years in school doing.
They’re going to look at him and they’re going to evaluate him 100% through and through. Then they don’t do that. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth.
BTN: When did you decide to file lawsuit against CoxHealth?
McAtee: It was roughly a year after my son had passed. Most people probably don’t know, but can imagine to some degree, the months following and the years following, you’re just in a fog. It’s like it’s not reality.
You want to wake up. You don’t know what to do with yourself. You ask ‘How do I go on? What am I supposed to be doing right now?’ You have such a sense of loss, you don’t know what to do anymore.
I still struggle with it on some days. I have better days. Days where I don’t cry all day. Then I have my bad days.
It was roughly a year later when I really sat down and over the course of reliving that day every day for a year. I thought if I could just talk to somebody and they would say “you’re right,” then maybe I could save one family from having to live what I live every day.
BTN: Your attorney alluded to an economist put on the stand by CoxHealth that indicated your son had no real value. Was this true?
McAtee: Yes. They had their own economist and we had our own economist. They basically take your financial earnings for a set amount of time and they look at what you make, although in this case what I made and what Kyler’s father made, and they average that out. There’s a formula they use to say what you deserve for the loss of your child.
They… had an economist who argued that we should get nothing because we hadn’t “lost anything financially” from the loss of our son. The defense’s attorney, Randy Cowherd, in trying to personalize it for the jury and make them understand his expert’s side of things, made a comment that I was financially better off.
[He said] I didn’t have to, say, pay for law school for my child. [He said] he certainly knew how expensive that was because he just put his second daughter through law school.
BTN: I can’t imagine how difficult it had to be listening to people saying your dead child had absolutely no value.
McAtee: Yeah, I know they have a job to do. Defense attorneys have a job to do, and I understand that.
But, to hear somebody say things like that? You don’t even fathom that people would even insinuate such things, especially when you went through something so traumatic, but you have to sit in a courtroom for an entire day and just listen to their people more or less continue to tell me that ‘Well, this is tragic, but life happens.’
It’s gut wrenching.
The amount of anger that you feel inside is indescribable. You’re stuck in a place where you have to keep your composure and you don’t get to immediately dispute what they’re saying, so it’s very difficult. The trial itself is very difficult, reliving what happened to your child every day for up to ten days, then for them to pass it off with a ‘Well, sorry.’ It’s disgusting, for lack of a better term. It’s just appalling.
BTN: Now that the trial’s over, now that you have your verdict, what do you hope will positively come out of this situation?
McAtee: My whole reason for doing this was never for financial gain. It was never “Well, I’m going to sue them and get a lot of money.” It just happens in the state of Missouri the only way to hold them accountable is to hold a civil suit, and then in these types of matters the only way accountability is held is in a verdict of money. Nobody goes to jail, nobody loses their license.
They just pay their money and go on.
My whole reasoning was nothing to do with money. If I can save one family, just one family, from going through what I’ve gone through then it’s all worth it.
I don’t wish this upon anybody. You lose a piece of your heart and that never comes back. It will never come back the entire length of my life. My son will never know what it’s like to have a twin brother, which is a very hard thing for me.
I’m a twin. I’m an identical twin. My boys’ dad, Chris George, he’s a fraternal twin. So, when we found out we were having twins it was a big deal to us, because we knew what it was like to have someone who has always been with you.
They get you in ways that not even your closest friends will get you.
My son doesn’t get that opportunity because of the negligence that happened, and that’s heartbreaking.
Missouri state law reduced the award from the lawsuit to McAfee and Tyler George’s family to approximately $1.8 million. CoxHealth will not be appealing the verdict.
CoxHealth gave the following statement to the media about the lawsuit:
“We cannot comment on litigation in detail due to patient privacy restrictions. However, we can share that after a thorough review, we believe the care given in this situation was appropriate. This belief is also supported by external experts in the field. While we support our judicial system, we do not agree with this decision.
That does not change the tragic reality, and our sympathies remain with the family during this time.”
