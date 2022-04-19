The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 at the Hollister High School Football Stadium.
Despite the threat of rain and the occasional sprinkle, the free two-hour event successfully welcomed hundreds of young easter egg hunters from ages zero to 11 and their parents, grandparents and siblings.
The day of the hunt also included several additional activities including prize winning games, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, demonstrations from Legends Gymnastics and Impact Martial Arts, and performances by Cub Choir and Diskey the Wonder Dog alongside her human Russ Rosencrans.
While most of the thousands of Easter Eggs were filled with candy, there were a number of special eggs with a prize voucher inside. Prizes ranged from Springfield Cardinals hats to bicycles and more.
For additional information visit hollisterchamber.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.