The Blessing of the Animals left tails wagging and was deemed a success by the members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Kimberling City.
The event took place on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. The blessing is held annually in honor of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals and the environment, according to the flier for the event. Saint Francis founded the St. Franciscan Order, a Catholic order whose ‘brothers’ and ‘sisters’ dedicated themselves to poverty, solitude and prayer. He believed nature and animals should be celebrated and revered. He believed humans were not here to dominate and control nature or animals, but to live with them in harmony.
“All tails were wagging and love was in the air at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Kimberling City, as our community members brought their beloved fur babies to be blessed at the annual service that celebrates the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint for animals,” Judy McKee, a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church said.
The church welcomed all pets to receive the blessing from Reverend Anne Cheffey.
This year the church welcomed more than two dozen pets to receive the blessing.
“This year we had 20 humans and 25 animals attending the service. Our youngest human, 2nd grader Elsie Jones, said that next year in addition to her puppy Claire she would bring her hamster to be blessed,” McKee said. “The weather was pur-fect, the animals very well behaved and the humans all proud of their four legged family members.”
McKee said before the blessing there was a lot of socializing taking place in the parking lot of the church.
“As you can imagine, there was a lot of excitement, sniffing and socializing taking place,” McKee said. “Once again a strange thing happened. As soon as the service began all the animals who had been very vocal got suddenly quiet. This happens every year. It amazes us that the animals seem to know that church has begun.”
After the service the pets were brought to Rev. Cheffey for their blessing.
“At the end of the service each dog and cat brought their human to the front of the parking lot where pets and their humans received a special blessing from St. Mark’s Priest, Mother Anne. Until next year, remember...Those who teach us the most about humanity aren’t always human.”
For more information on the Blessing of the Animals visit stmarkkimberling.diowestmo.org.
