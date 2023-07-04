The city of Crane has unique banners newly displayed down Main Street.
Each of the new banners showcase artwork created by students of Crane Elementary School. These banners are attached to utility poles along Main Street and Highway 413 in the city.
The elementary students were asked to create the artwork as part of an art project led by Crane Art Teacher Stephanie Vaught.
During the project, Vaught discussed the origins of Crane, its history and the different landmarks of the town with her students. The students then created art to exhibit things about Crane and its history.
Amongst the designs, which can be seen lining the street, visitors and residents will see art displaying landmarks, a Pirate, which is the school’s mascot, and a crane standing in water.
The banners are still being hung and there will be a total of 40 after installation is complete.
