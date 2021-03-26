Are you and your friends encyclopedias of useless information? If so you could flex your knowledge muscles for charity and possibly win prizes.
According to Hollister Rotary Club President Elect Laurie Hayes, the Hollister Rotary Club has extended their registration deadline for teams for their 2021 Hollister Rotary Trivia Night until March 29.
There is an entry fee of $150 for each four person team, which also covers appetizers and soft drinks during the event. A cash bar will also be available to participants onsite, according to a press release from the Hollister Rotary Club.
According to the release, Trivia Night will take place on Thursday, April 8 at the Branson Airport. The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a social hour before the trivia begins.
“(At) the Branson airport we will be down on the main part of the floor so that we can social distance and get everybody spread out,” said Hayes. “Last year we were in the bar but this year we want to be able (to) spread out more.”
The event will be observing social distancing and each team will have their own table six feet apart. Masks and temperature checks will be required, according to Hayes.
Teams will have the chance to win prizes, according to the release.
“There are prizes and, of course, the bragging rights,” said Hayes.
Last year, the Hollister Rotary Trivia Night hosted 16 teams and has room this year to expand on that number, according to Hayes.
“We have 10 currently registered,” said Hayes. “I would love to take as many as we could get. Last year we had 16 teams so we are hoping for more. We have room for more. We have a really big space and it would be as easy for us to have 20 teams as it is for us to have 10.”
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Hollister Rotary Grant Fund, according to the release.
“The Hollister Rotary Grant Fund is just a fancy name for us giving back to the community,” said Hayes.
The grant fund is used for local nonprofits and the money that is available to these local nonprofits are based on the proceeds from yearly fundraising efforts, according to Hayes.
“Every year our rotary club sends out a grant request to area nonprofits,” said Hayes. “We use the funds to give back to our community, so the more we bring in the more we have to give back. Just this last week we awarded five $500 grants to area nonprofits based on our proceeds from last year’s fundraising.”
To register email RotaryLaurie@gmail.com or call 417-559-3869 with your team name and attendees names by Monday, March 29.
