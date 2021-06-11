Shoals Bend Park in Forsyth is receiving new updates and construction to offer an alternative option for summer fun, in lieu of the continuous flooding at Shadowrock Park in Forsyth.
As many Ozarks residents are aware, Shadowrock Park is known for its repeated flooding during the summer months, making the park unuseable.
According to Forsyth Ward 2 Alderman Dennis Winzenried, the flooding is nothing new for Shadowrock Park, which is located off of State Highway 76 under the bridge in Forsyth, and has been true since 1950 when the Bull Shoals dam was put in.
“Right now the major focus is trying to get the Shoals Bend Park beautified and more usable, since Shadowrock Park, in the last seven years, has been flooded basically May through at least September,” said Winzenried. “That’s the time the park gets used the most, and Shadowrock is a wonderful park until you get three, four, five, six, seven, eight feet of water in it, then it becomes a little bit impossible.”
Forsyth’s Board of Aldermen are currently working to improve Shoals Bend Park, located at Shoals Bend Blvd in Forsyth, to make the area a place where the community can gather when Shadowrock is flooded.
Kelly Dougherty, mayor of Forsyth, addressed the importance of getting Shoals Bend Park ready for people to visit in the May 17 Aldermen meeting.
“Our park is flooded down at Shadowrock right now so it is a little bit critical that we get everybody notified where our newer park is; and it’s really nice. There is a lot of nice play equipment on it, there’s basketball courts, there’s so much there,” said Dougherty. “We’re trying to improve it so that everyone in our area has some place else to go if we don’t have Shadowrock.”
According to Chris Robertson, city administrator for Forsyth, some of the updates that are going on include new signage so people know where the park is, a new pavilion, electric pedestals, water and sewer hookups for overnight vendors, lighting around the basketball courts, parking areas, and planting trees.
“The first thing is the sign, so we can direct people there. The Aldermen have chosen a design on the signs, and the sign company is currently building the them,” said Robertson.
Robertson said the city crew has also built the structure for the pavilion and are currently waiting on bids for the 30 by 40 pavilion they plan to put in. They plan for the pavilion to be ready for the public in the next few weeks.
“We need to be able to have family functions at the park, and in order to do that we need a bigger pavilion,” said Dougherty. “We haven’t yet had the time or the money to put that up during the pandemic. We’re at that point now that we feel like we need to get that started and going.”
According to Dougherty, the new pavilion will be available to be reserved once finished.
“I don’t imagine it’ll be much different than what they are currently, $20. Trying to make it affordable but yet kind of hold somebody to if they want to reserve it they aren’t keeping somebody else out of it,” said Dougherty.
Robertson said although they are making improvements to Shoals Bend Park, the love the community has for Shadowrock will not be ignored.
“Our entire community loves Shadowrock, it’s a focal point for our community, and we will never stop putting it back together after the floods. Whether it’s three months or two years, the community still deserves to use that park when they can,” said Robertson. “We can spend money hand over fist into Shoals Bend Park, but as long as it’s not flooded the entire community will gravitate there.”
For more information visit cityofforsythmo.com.
