The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce has its sights set on this year’s annual Hollister Grape and Fall Festival, which will take place in October.
John Hagey, Chairman of the Board for the Chamber of Commerce, said this year’s celebration will begin a little differently than it has in the past.
“So, the event is going to kick off this year a little bit differently than normal. In the past, we’ve done a street dance to conclude the Hollister Grape and Fall Festival. This year, we are having a pre-Grape and Fall Festival concert that will kick the event off on Friday, Oct. 7. It’s going to happen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. over at Chad A. Fuqua Park.” He added, “The event will continue on with the Color Me Grape 5k. That will happen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. the 8th and the Grape and Fall Festival itself will kick off at 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., on Downing Street.”
Hagey provided some insight into the history of the festival, as well.
“The Grape and Fall Festival has a long history here in Hollister. It predates back to 1911. The railway workers would come into Hollister and the Grape and Fall Festival was a way to celebrate the grape crops that were grown here locally. And so what they would do is the railway workers would pass through, invite their friends or family and they would come here to Hollister and pick grapes to celebrate the bounty of the harvest. They would then have a baseball game. They had a picnic and would play games and activities down by the White River. And so that’s kind of how this started back in 1911.”
He said the festival ran for several years until the Great Depression. Then in 1998, the city and the Hollister Chamber brought the Grape and Fall Festival back so 2022 will mark the 24th consecutive year of celebration for the festival.
When asked what can be expected at the festival this year, Hagey said there would be entertainment, vendors and the festival’s signature events.
“We’ve got the concert Friday. We’ve got the Color Me Grape Run that will culminate and kick off the festival with a welcoming ceremony. We’ve got entertainment on two different stages throughout the day, with more than 20 entertainers that will be presenting, having a good time there on the street. Of course we’ve got our signature events that go along with the Grape and Fall Festival. We’ve got our Dogs Gone Grape pageant that’s going to happen at 11 a.m. We’ve got our grape stomp and that’s going to happen at 3 p.m. That is one of the oldest traditions here. It’s one of the only natural grape stomps that actually happens in the country anymore. I think we’re down to six grape stomps, and I think we’re the only one in the state of Missouri that currently has a grape stomp. There’s an open competition for kids and adults and different classes to participate. And of course our winner always wins the traveling Ugly Monkey trophy, so we’re excited about that.”
Hagey added, “The festival will culminate with four major food trucks. We’ve got several other smaller food trucks with ice cream and desserts and pies. We’ve got not-for-profits. We’ve got local businesses that’ll be represented and of course, craft vendors that are going to be showcasing their wares as well. There will be a kids area and the Hollister FFA will be presenting a petting zoo for the kids. We’ll also have bounce houses. SMAC is going to have kids activities that day, along with lots of other activities so there will be a little bit of something for everyone from zero to 100 years old to participate in.”
For interested vendors, Hagey said there are still spots open, but they are going fast.
“We just closed our sponsorship, but vendor spaces are still open. We are filling up fast. We’re a little over half of our capacity right now. As you can imagine, Downing Street doesn’t get any bigger every year. So we find new and unique ways to try to incorporate as much space as we can and get as many people in there safely and still make it a great part of the festival. The easiest way to sign up as a vendor is to visit www.hollisterchamber.net and click on the Grape and Fall icon, or call the office here and speak with Monica, Alice or myself at 417-334-3050.”
Parking will be available at the current Farmer’s Market location, and a shuttle service will be available. Hagey said there is an agreement in place with Pink Jeep Tours to shuttle people from the parking lot to the event, and the chamber is working on securing another parking area that is to be announced.
Hagey concluded, “Admission is free. There’s absolutely no cost to come and be a part of the festival, as far as just coming to visit. We would love to have anyone and everyone whether you’ve been to the festival 20 times or never been once, we’d love to invite you down and see what we’ve got going on here in Hollister.”
For more information regarding the Grape and Fall Festival and its events, you can contact the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce by phone, visit the website or their Facebook page.
