The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County raised money for their mission by testing attendees’ knowledge.
The JATC hosted its 21st Annual Trivia Night on Sept. 17, at the Chateau on the Lake. The Chateau was decorated for an Enchanted Evening with emcee Jim Barber, who hosts the radio show “The Barber Shop” on 98.1. Mike Cathcart, who performs at Top of the Rock’s Buffalo Bar Restaurant, served as Music Maestro.
Doug Baker (a Sustaining Member of JATC) and State Farm Insurance presented a $3,000 donation.
Baker said the Junior Auxiliary puts on a great event each year and he would be happy to sponsor the event again next year.
“Thanks to all the ladies who do so much to help the youth of Taney County,” Baker said. “I’m very thankful to be in a position to help support a charity that aligns with my beliefs.”
JATC members pre-sold raffle tickets and continued their efforts at the event, raising about $7,200 from raffle sales. Raffle prizes were donated by Doug Baker Insurance, Binswanger Glass, and Tanger Outlets Branson.
Winners of the raffle prizes were: Marsha Koch ($500 cash); Robin Osbern ($400 Shopping Spree at Tanger Outlets Branson); Logan Young ($300 cash); and Mary Holmes ($700 Deluxe Camping Package).
Approximately 120 Silent Auction items, donated by local residents and businesses, were available for trivia participants to bid on at the event.
The main event for the evening was a lively trivia contest in which 19 teams of eight people competed to answer 10 questions from a variety of categories.
“Jessica Martin Law Firm” took first place and will have their team’s name engraved on the plaque which honors all winners for the last 21 years. “This Is Our Year” came in second missing their goal of first by just one point. The “Yo-Yo’s” got third after a tie-breaker was used to determine the third-place winner.
JATC’s 21st Annual Trivia Challenge was Co-Chaired by Paula Gillispie and Colleen Neill. Silent Auction Chair was Paula Gillispie.
The event is JATC’s major fundraiser of the year and earned approximately $20,000 through table sales, raffle ticket sales, silent auction, community donations, and sponsorships.
The profits from this event will be 100% reinvested in the community funding projects which enhance the lives of children in Taney County.
For more information visit www.jatcmo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.