A man from Green Forest, AR was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, Aug. 17, two miles north of Blue Eye in Stone County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Raymond Lasseter, 73, was traveling east on Missouri 86 at 11 a.m., when his 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
Lasseter was pronounced deceased by Dr. Hosch at Cox Medical Center Branson at 11:49 a.m. and taken to Stuff Funeral Home in Kimberling City. He was not wearing his seat belt, according to the online crash report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.