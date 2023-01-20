Area residents will have an opportunity to experience some of what C of O has to offer at a discount.
The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks will offer area appreciation Jan. 22 through Feb. 5 as a thank you to residents in the Tri-Lakes area community.
Residents of Barry, Stone, Boone, and Taney counties are invited. During the area appreciation, there will be a 25% savings on fine dining at Dobyns Dining Room, sweets and specialty coffees from the bakery, and homemade ice cream from Nettie Marie’s College Creamery. Identification will be requested for a discount.
Reservations are recommended and can be made online at www.keetercenter.edu or by calling (417) 690-2146.
The Ralph Foster Museum will offer free admission during its area appreciation dates of Jan. 24 through Feb. 7. The offer is available to those living in Stone, Taney, and Boone counties, and identification will be requested for the discount at time of ticket purchase.
The museum is open to the public every Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dedicated to the history of the Ozarks region and named in honor of radio pioneer and philanthropist Ralph D. Foster, the Ralph Foster Museum is a three-story gallery housing thousands of objects representing archaeology, history, firearms, antiques, natural history, fine arts, geology, and mineralogy. The museum also houses the Beverly Hillbillies car and a large firearms collection.
For more information, visit www.cofo.edu.
