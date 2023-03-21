Juniors and seniors at Branson and Hollister High Schools will have an opportunity to begin their education for a career in healthcare at the Table Rock Campus of OTC in fall of 2023.
Students who wish to participate and complete the Health Sciences Program will graduate from high school as Certified Nursing Assistants. The college credits earned in high school will help to prepare the students to begin one of OTC’s healthcare degree programs, such as nursing, respiratory therapy or dental hygiene. There is no cost for students who enroll in the OTC Career Center Health Sciences Program.
“Our local hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices need more healthcare workers,” said OTC Table Rock President Rob Griffith. “This high school program is a way to train our local talent and prepare them to work locally. The best part is, the program is free for students.”
A student who completes the OTC Career Center Health Sciences Program could graduate with an Associate of Science in Nursing degree by the time they are 20 years old. OTC’s ASN program prepares students to become registered nurses.
According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, in 2021, the average wage for a registered nurse in Missouri was $67,790. The program comes at a time when there is a high demand for nurses in the region. According to the Missouri Hospital Association, the vacancy rate for registered nurses in the Ozark region is 18.2. The Ozark Region includes Taney and Stone counties.
Interested students and their parents should contact their high school counselors for more information or Mica Farley at (417) 447-8929 or farleym@otc.edu.
