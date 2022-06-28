The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will celebrate the second anniversary of its art center next month.
SMAC members will be in attendance to celebrate the anniversary at the Friday, July 1 gallery exhibit opening from 6 to 9 p.m. at the center, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. The Vintage Paris Coffee kiosk will be in the building for the reception.
July’s exhibit is the 2nd Annual Members’ Exhibit and will feature art from 30 participating members. With displays ranging from landscapes to sculpture to surrealism and more, the exhibit creates an engaging gallery experience, states a press release from SMAC.
The member artists who submitted art for the exhibit are Mary Arneson, Jane Ballard, Margaret Barnett, Judy Bell, Kate Bennett, Tenille Blair-Neff, Nicole Boyd, Diana L Budler, Christy Colburn, Luis Cortes, Carolyn Cox, John Currey, John Doonan, Debbie Fall, Lacey Finchum, Jason Froeschle, Sharon Green, Lynnette Horn, Anthony Hunter, Jenny Judlin, Gala Keller, Ken Richardson, Julie Ross, David Sanders, Ariel Smith, Darrell Smith, Jennifer Smythe, Linda Thompson, Mary Evelyn Tucker, and Becky Wendt. The exhibit will run throughout the entire month of July.
SMAC Board Secretary Lynnette Horn told Branson Tri-Lakes News the art center has helped area artists gain an audience and has helped the art community prosper since it opened in 2020.
“Once we had a building, SMAC was able to provide a means to share the art of local artists with the community. So many artists struggle to get their art seen,” Horn said. “This can be very frustrating for an artist. After all, art is a form of communication and there needs to be a sender and a receiver in all communication. In art, there must be a creator and a viewer to complete the communication loop. Creating art that is never seen is like giving a speech to an empty room. So, this has been a huge boon for the local artists.”
Horn said the center not only helps artists to be seen but has become a hub for artistic collaboration.
“The center provides opportunities for artists to connect and create together. And the building has also provided a space for art teachers to have classes. Part of our vision is connecting artists with other artists,” Horn said. “Having a place to connect has helped us fulfill our vision. But we are always brainstorming ideas to utilize the building in even more ways to connect the area artists.”
Horn said the center has allowed her to meet members of the community, she may never have met and to connect with others from all over who want to see what the Branson area art scene has to offer.
“Having a building has helped us grow and made us more visible in the community. I had a studio in the art center for more than a year and a half, which I had to give up in March for health reasons. It connected me to the community in so many ways,” Horn said. “I became close to the other business owners along Downing Street. I met new people every day that I worked in my studio. And it put my art in front of many potential art collectors. I became known as an artist in the community. There is always a steady trickle of visitors to the center, checking out the art or signing up for classes or the newsletter. We are now seeing repeat visits from tourists, who want to see what is new in the gallery each time they visit. This is great for our local artists and the other businesses along Downing Street.”
Horn said to many artists, herself included, the center gives them a chance to live out a dream.
“Because of the SMAC Art Center, I was able to have my first solo exhibit last November,” Horn said. “That was a dream come true.”
SMAC is still growing and learning, Horn said.
“I see a bright future for SMAC. Right now, we are still in our infancy, but we will continue to grow and mature. Our success, thus far, shows that we are fulfilling a need within the community, both for the area artists and the community at large,” Horn said. “I foresee many more classes and many more opportunities for artists, as we continue to meet that need. We are just now stepping into merchandising art. We expect this to grow as we become more adept. We are never totally satisfied with what we’ve accomplished, but ever searching for ways to improve. We are continuing to add more events and features and be all that we can be for our community and artists we serve. We plan to be around for generations to come.”
This year, SMAC is highlighting worthy non profit organizations. July’s spotlight non profit is Elevate Branson, which works diligently to alleviate homelessness in the area.
SMAC is a 501c3 non-profit local center of creativity, art education, innovation, and community partnership, strives to improve the quality of life in southern Missouri by connecting individuals with the arts, for the benefit of all, states the SMAC website.
For more information visit www.smac-art.org.
