On Saturday, Dec. 3, the communities of Stone County came together for the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.
Spectators were able to view the parade, which began at the Kimberling City Library and traveled down Kimberling Blvd., Marina Way and ending at the Nautical Circle. Following the parade attendees were invited down to the Port of Kimberling to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, photos with Santa Claus, and the lighting of the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Tree.
Between activities, Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz and Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine each took turns addressing the crowd and thanking them for attending this years parade. The tree made of Christmas lights was turned on by the 2022 Parade Grand Marshal Mary Swanson, who switched on the lights with the flip of a giant candy cane.
As part of the festivities, awards were presented to parade participates for a variety of categories.
Best Animal Award:
Tri-Lakes Humane Society
Best 2 or 4 Wheeled Award:
Team 20
Best Non Profit Float Award:
Parents as Teachers
Best Business Float Award:
Blakes Econolift
Best use of Theme Award:
Adventure Cave Tours
Best Overall Award:
State Farm Maureen Darby
Additional photos from the day of festivities can be found with this story at bransontrilakesnews.com. A video of the parade, which was recorded live, can also be viewed on the Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
