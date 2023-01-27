The Rotary Club of Hollister and Taney County Ambulance District are once again partnering to offer free, hands-only CPR classes.
The classes will be held at the Taney County Ambulance District building located at 106 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister, and will take place on Feb. 23 and March 16; both on Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
CPR, also known as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. According to the American Heart Association, if administered immediately after cardiac arrest, CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.
To learn more about the free, hands-only CPR classes, go to www.tcad.net ir call (417) 334-6586.
