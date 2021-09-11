A 9/11 Fireman’s jacket is on display at the Branson Veterans Memorial Museum. The following information is with the display.
‘This jacket was worn by FDNY firefighter Michael Otero while responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. At 8:46 a.m. American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Just 16 minutes later, United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Thirty-five minutes after the South Tower was struck, American Airline Flight 93 crashed into the Pentagon building in Virginia. At 10:03 a.m. United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field southwest of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All four of the planes had been hijacked, resulting in the deadliest terrorist attack in human history.’
Both towers of the World Trade Center collapsed during their evacuations, and a total of 343 FDNY firefighters died responding. Of the nearly 3,000 Americans killed, 2606 perished in New York City. Over a thousand have never been identified or recovered. Steel remnants of the World Trade Center can be found at memorials across the country, and dust from the collapsed towers remained fused to Otero’s jacket to this day. Twenty years later, the events which sparked America’s longest war remain stark to those who experienced them, and the tens of thousands of survivors continue to suffer long-term health effects.’
To see the jacket in person visit Veterans Memorial Museum.
