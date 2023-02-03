Gibson Technical Center SkillsUSA Chapter in Reeds Spring received donations from two auto parts stores to provide scholarships to some students.
The GTC chapter received $500 donations from both AutoZone and O’Reilly Auto Parts to provide four students with $250 scholarships.
“SkillsUSA is blessed to have O’Reilly Auto Parts and AutoZone as industry partners,” GTC SkillsUSA Sponsor John Giebler said. “Many Gibson Technical Center students began working in the automotive industry as sales associates at these fixtures of our great community. Not only do they support SkillsUSA, they provide opportunities for students at GTC.”
This money will be used to provide scholarships to students. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, instructors, and businesses committed to making sure the country has a viable workforce.
Students who receive these $250 scholarships may use them in one of three ways to further their education, according to Giebler.
- Funds can be used toward the cost of college.
- The scholarship can be used for further training at a technical school.
- Scholarship recipients can use the funds for tools, personal protection equipment, or industry specific professional attire.
“These scholarships are important for students because it provides an opportunity to jumpstart his/her career either in a classroom or on a job site,” SkillsUSA Advisor Keith McDannold said.
According to a GTC Facebook post, O’Reilly’s has given to the SkillsUSA program for the last three years.
“Thanks to O’Reilly Auto Parts for their bighearted gift to SkillsUSA. This donation will go in support of multiple SkillsUSA Scholarships,” the post states. “The GTC SkillsUSA Chapter consists of 109 members committed to make a difference. O’REILLY’S has sponsored SkillsUSA at GTC the last 3 years.Thank you!”
AutoZone was acknowledged as a supporter of the program as well on Facebook.
“Thanks to AutoZone for their donation to SkillsUSA. This generous gift will go in support of multiple SkillsUSA Scholarships,” The GTC Facebook post states. “SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, instructors and industry committed to making sure the U.S. has a viable workforce.”
The SkillsUSA program at GTC does not only focus on building up a strong workforce but on building up a strong community.
In October, GTC SkillsUSA members chose to support their local Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter, which serves Stone and Taney counties to ensure no child sleeps on the floor. Through a special community service effort the students decided to build some beds for children in need. The group from different trade areas at GTC including construction, early childhood education, health technology, automotive, collision, printing, and culinary came together to build 23 beds in around three hours.
GTC SkillsUSA members are getting ready to compete in the following competitions in February:
- Nursing Assistant
- Quiz Bowl
- Culinary Arts
- Commercial Baking
- Information Technology Services
- Welding
- Carpentry
- Electrical Construction Wiring
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The goal is to help each student excel. SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association, which serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
According to the SkillsUSA website, the organization’s mission statement is as follows: SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. We improve the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of SkillsUSA Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. Our vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success.
Currently, SkillsUSA serves more than 331,000 students and instructors annually. SkillsUSA has served nearly 14 million annual members cumulatively since 1965 and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Labor as a successful model of employer-driven workforce development.
GTC serves as a trade, career technical and vocational education center for 11 school districts in the area: Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Branson, Chadwick, Crane, Galena, Forsyth, Hollister, Hurley, Reeds Spring, and Spokane.
For more information on GTC and the center’s SkillsUSA chapter visit www.rs-wolves.com/o/gtc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.