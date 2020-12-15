The Christmas season is in full swing and a local high school is helping keep the holiday spirit alive.
The Reeds Spring High School Cornerstone class is putting on the 5th Annual Miracle On Wolf Lane.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year this annual free event will take place as a drive-thru at the Reeds Spring High School on Friday, Dec. 18 from 6 till 8 p.m.
According to Kessinger, the Cornerstone class really wanted to find a way to put on the event but find a way to sculpt it to be a drive-thru, ‘home version’.
“We kind of started talking in October, just kind of ‘what, if anything, could we do?’ to still try to put on something for the community and make it something that would be enjoyable,” said Reeds Spring High School Cornerstone Teacher John Kessinger. “Obviously with COVID, we can’t do it indoors. So we thought ‘well, if we can’t do it indoors, maybe there’s a way we can do it to where it won’t be as much time spent at the event, as much as something that they can take home and do it together over the break.’”
At this year’s drive-thru event, there will be three stations that families will get to stop for that will include hot cocoa, cookies, a craft for the kids to take home and an opportunity to say hello to Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“All three stops are at the high school,” said Kessinger. “They’ll come through the front circle lot of the high school and we’ll have a station for hot cocoa and then they’ll drive on around to kind of the backside of the building and we’ll do cookies and have a Santa and Mrs. Claus station – then the third station will have two or three crafts that they’ll take with them that they can do together, as a family, at home.”
Even though the planning portion of the event wasn’t as smooth as in the past, the Cornerstone class is excited to be able to host Miracle On Wolf Lane, once again, for the community.
“When we started planning (we were) still worried about if we have another big spike in cases are we even going to have school,” said Kessinger. “Then if that happens, can we even have an event if we’re quarantined, on lockdown or whatever? For us, it was more hoping that things would be somewhat normal, but then anticipating a worse-case scenario which would be like a quarantine.
“That kind of set us back planning wise because you don’t want to rush and jump into everything and then it just go away. Especially because, what we do is, the kids call and ask for donations, so we don’t want to take donations and then either have to sit on it or send it back or find some way to protect it for that event. We really didn’t want to jump on to that and something happen. It was a lot of kind of planning and waiting and just not knowing for sure if we were going to be here or not.”
According to Kessinger, this year’s donors include: Holiday Planners LLC, El Lago, Table Rock Community Bank, Branson Bank and Maureen Darby - State Farm Insurance Agent.
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the RSHS Cornerstone is a leadership class that has evolved to include a “servant leadership approach” and is made up of three levels.
Some of their activities include operating the food pantry, Carl’s Closet, organizing Miracle On Wolf Lane, working in the school store and participating in HYPE (freshman mentoring program).
Read ‘Promoting leadership skills in Reeds Spring classroom’ at bransontrilakesnews.com to learn more about Cornerstone.
Visit hs.rs-wolves.com to see the Miracle On Wolf Lane flyer.
