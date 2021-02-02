A new business is coming to a well-known destination in downtown Hollister.
Seven Arrows Taproom will be the new residents of the beloved location that once housed Vintage Paris, located at 260 Birdcage Walk, and they are excited to become one with the community.
“We want to kind of create the same thing that they (Vintage Paris) had, just that environment (of) family and visitors,” said Co-Owner Heather Sattazahn. “I just want to be able to build a relationship with locals and visitors, create that space where it’s OK to come and have a beer. It’s not a bad thing to come and hang out on a date and enjoy company. We want to have people fellowship and connect. Probably won’t have any TVs because I hate when you go on date night and the date is watching TV; we want to be able to have that space for community and connections.”
With a complete renovation taking place, the Sattazahns (Tom and Heather) are excited to make this new space feel like home for the community.
“It’s a 100 percent remodel,” said Sattazahn. We’re putting the rustic, modern touches on it. We want to still keep it almost like that ‘house’ feel, so we’re going to put some shiplap on the walls and pine on the ceiling with the beams because it was built as a house.
“If you look at history of this house, it was called the American House and when the depot wasn’t where the depot was, it used to be closer to that house so they would host people that would come off the railroad and that were working on the railroad, they could give a dollar to have a hot meal and to stay. So we still want to keep it like that ‘house’ feel, rather than the plain, boring business. So we’re going to have French doors to the patio instead of business doors, just those little touches that make it feel more like a home.”
According to Sattazahn, Seven Arrows Taproom is scheduled to open in March, depending on construction.
“We are going to have about 24 taps, two of them will be specific for wine just to have an option if people don’t want to drink beer. And then the other are going to be reserved for local craft brewery beer,” said Sattazahn. “We’re trying to stay pretty local with Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma type beer.”
At this time, the business is planning to open around 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and operate until 7 or 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 or 10 p.m. on weekends. Official hours will be set once open.
“We don’t want to be open super late; the responsibility of being open late with alcohol and stuff like that, there’s just a lot more that goes on to that. We have kids and we want that space to be for families and stuff like that,” said Sattazahn. “We don’t want to be a bar, that’s the thing. I’ve had a lot of people been like ‘you’re opening a bar’ and we’re like ‘no, it’s not a bar, it’s a taproom it’s a different environment.’”
On top of supporting local beers, Seven Arrows Taproom is also planning on supporting the local community by giving back.
“The Hollister community so far has been fantastic and just wonderful to work with, so we’re really excited to be down in that community,” said Sattazahn. “Everybody has been so supportive, and one of our goals is going to be to give back. So a percentage of sales each month we’re going to maybe donate to a local charity of whatever we pick for that month. Since we’re supporting local beer and breweries, we also want to in-turn support the local community.”
