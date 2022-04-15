The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations interested in receiving grant money.
Nonprofits can request grants up to $1,000. Only one application will be accepted per organization. The deadline to apply is Thursday, April 28. Five grants will be given out after the application process is completed.
Once the grants applications are filed finalists will be chosen. Finalists must give a short presentation to the club explaining how the money will be used.
Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake Public Relations Chairman Ben Fisher said the club is looking for nonprofits who want to use the grant to enrich the health, education, welfare, and fitness of the community.
“We know there are many well-deserving nonprofits in this area and we look forward to reviewing their applications,” Fisher said.
Last year the club gave to five charities.
“We awarded grants to the Kimberling Area Senior Center, Harbor House Domestic Violence Center, United Table Rock Lake Christmas Assistance Program, the Family Diaper Bank of Stone and Taney Counties, and Gibson Tech’s SkillsUSA program,” Fisher said.
Applications can be found at rebrand.ly/RotaryGrants2022 or a link can be found on the Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake Facebook page.
