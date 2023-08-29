The 72nd Crane Broiler Festival took place last week. 

Crane Broiler 15.jpg
crane broiler 7.jpg
Crane Broiler Fest 2.jpg
Crane Broiler 17.jpg
Crane Broiler 14.jpg
crane broiler 11.jpg

 

The festival draws thousands of attendees who come to enjoy carnival rides, gospel and bluegrass music, vendors and the traditional broiler chicken dinner, which is cooked over a flame by more than 50 volunteers. 

Crane Broiler 6.jpg
Crane Broiler 5.jpg
Crane Broiler Fest 12.jpg
Crane Broiler 1.jpg
Crane Broiler Fest 10.jpg
Crane broiler fest 9.jpg
Crane Broiler Fest 13.jpg
Crane Broiler Fest Lecroy Sisters 2.jpg
Crane Broiler Fest Lecroy Sisters 1.jpg
Crane Broiler Fest Bluegrass Band.jpg
Crane Broiler fest 3.jpg
Crane 16.jpg
Crane 8.jpg
Broiler Fest 4.jpg

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.