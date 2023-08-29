Branson Public Schools announced the creation of a “Wall of Honor” to honor coaches and teams who district officials believe left an indelible mark on the history of the school.
The first honoree is long-time football head coach Steve Hancock.
“It’s a blessing for me to be at Branson as long as I’ve been at Branson,” Hancock said. “Great community, great school, great people here. It’s been a real joy for me all the years I’ve been here.”
Hancock was the head coach of the Branson Pirates from 1986 to 2014. During his entire 52-year coaching career, he has a career mark of 308-164. Over his time in Branson his teams made 10 state playoff appearances and reached the state championship game in 1987 and 1989.
The Pirates made the state playoffs every year from 1993 to 1998, from 2008 to 2010, and the final time in Hancock’s career in 2013.
Hancock has been honored as Missouri Football Coach of the Year twice. He received the Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Distinguished Service 20-Year Award in 1997, and the MIAAA Southwest Activities Director of the Year in 2001.
He is a two-time Hall of Famer, named to the Missouri Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
The naming to the Wall of Honor is the second time the school district has done something to honor Hancock. In 2016, BHS established the Steve Hancock Outstanding Pirate Award honoring excellence off and on the field for a football player.
Almost a hundred former coaches and players came to a special ceremony, which took place before the team’s opening 2023 game against Joplin to pay tribute to their former coach and mentor. He said seeing the impact on the lives of players and coaches is the best part of his career.
“That’s the special part of coaching, the relationships you get with players, and parents, and cheerleaders, and to have them come and hear from them tell you things you don’t remember anymore, it’s special,” Hancock said. “It’s really special for them to take time out, because I know a lot of them traveled a long way to be here tonight, it’s amazing. It really gets to my heart to see everybody show up like that.”
Branson Public Schools is not the only entity honoring Hancock for his service to the community. The city of Branson declared Aug. 25, as “Coach Steve Hancock Day” in the city.
“The Branson Pirate brand grew to be a force to be reckoned with in Southern Missouri football under Coach Hancock and became something the entire community could be proud of,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said at the Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 Board of Aldermen meeting.
