Hollister schools have released their COVID-19 In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan for the upcoming school year.
According to the Hollister R-V School District website, the school continues to take action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and is taking measures to ensure the physical and emotional safety of students and staff. With the plan, the school is following guidelines set forth by the Taney County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control, The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Hollister schools will begin their school year on Monday, Aug. 23, for in-person education.
Director of Communications for Hollister School District Kim Connell said the plan is a good tool for students, their families and staff to be informed of the safety measures the school is implementing and what they can expect.
“The plan itself is important as it is a communication tool both internally with our staff and students and externally with our parents and community, so that we are all informed of how we are going to work together to keep ourselves and each other safe,” Connell said.
According to the website Hollister School District will have the following strategies in place for in buildings to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- Social/physical distancing when feasible
- Hygiene
- Touchless hand sanitizing stations
- Education on good health practices
- Increased cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitization
- Upgrades in air filtration
- Provide vaccine information (who is eligible and where vaccines are available)
- Continue with optional on-site vaccinations and clinics as needed.
- Face Masks which are encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated when indoors. Masks will be utilized when social distancing cannot be achieved and the time exceeds 15 minutes.
According to a federal mandate, students who ride school buses have to wear masks at all times. Hollister School District will have the following precautions and strategies in place for district provided transportation.
By CDC order, face masks are required on public transportation, including school buses. (Even for those individuals who are fully vaccinated.)
- All bus riders will have assigned seats.
- Families will be seated together when feasible.
- Buses will be disinfected after each use.
- Bus routes will be added when deemed necessary.
- Parents and caregivers should screen children for symptoms of illness at home, prior to riding the bus.
- In addition to CPR and first aid training, bus drivers are trained in COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols.
Connell said the school wants students and families to take personal responsibility for helping to keep the community safe, which is why the masks are not mandated in the plan.
“At this time our focus is on showing each other mutual respect and taking personal responsibility to keep ourselves as well as each other safe. We want to have as many layers of protection in place as possible,” Connell said. “While we are not mandating mask usage 100% of the time, except on school buses which is a federal mandate, we will utilize masking when we are unable to maintain social distancing when indoors.”
The plan includes procedures for cleaning and sanitation for the district including teaching proper handwashing to all students, having hand sanitizer throughout the building, cleaning everyday and target cleaning in buildings with approved products on frequently touched surfaces by staff that has been professionally trained in cleaning and sanitizing procedures. The playground area, restrooms and other common areas will be cleaned routinely. The school buildings will also utilize high quality HEPA HVAC filters to improve ventilated air quality, according to the website.
The school is asking parents, guardians and caregivers to screen students for symptoms at home prior to coming to school each day. Students and staff who are sick should stay home.
According to the website, individuals who are waiting COVID-19 test results should stay home until they are diagnosed. Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 must be released in accordance with Taney County Health Department guidelines prior to returning to school. If students or staff have come in contact with COVID-19, they should receive further advice from the Taney County Health Department and/or family physician on isolation practice before returning to the school campus. Individuals with a known close contact with COVID-19 in the educational setting where both the COVID-19 positive individual and the close contact, as defined by CDC guidance, are wearing face masks appropriately throughout the duration of the exposure period, will be allowed to attend school (modified quarantine) as long as they remain symptom-free, are appropriately masked at all times, and as long as they are closely monitored for symptom development.
Parents of students who have been identified as a close contact still reserve the right to quarantine their student if they deem that to be in the best interest of their student and their family. (Fully vaccinated individuals will not need to quarantine, but should still monitor for symptoms.)
If a student is quarantined or under isolation, they will be able to continue their studies online. Students should contact their teachers for work to complete during isolation and quarantine, according to the website.
Connell said the plan is similar to the one the school had in place last year.
“While the variants of the virus are new, the procedures for preventing the spread of the virus are not,” Connell said. “All of the extra sanitizing, cleaning, and disinfecting, all of the education and good personal hygiene, these are all things that not only kept us from major COVID outbreaks last year, but also kept us from outbreaks of the flu, strep throat, and other illnesses we typically see spread throughout the school buildings each year. We will continue to keep these procedures in place.”
According to the website, sports and extra-curricular activities will still be offered to students during the school year.
For more information and to see the full plan visit ww.hollister.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.