The Taneyhills Library will be hosting a special shopping day for area children.
The 2nd Annual Kids Christmas Shopping Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Library Thrift Store.
“Kids, select gifts for family and friends at fantastic prices,” Library Director Marcia Schemper-Carlock told Branson Tri-Lakes News in an email. “(They can) choose from tables of special kid-priced items or feel free to shop throughout the entire store. We have lots of fabulous new gift items from which to select. We will have volunteers available to wrap selections.”
The event will have some refreshments and a coloring activity, as well.
“Enjoy a Christmas cookie (while supplies last) and take time to color a Christmas picture while you're here,” Schemper-Carlock said.
The Taneyhills Library Thrift Store is located on the lower level of the Taneyhills Library at 200 South 4th Street, Branson.
For more information visit www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org.
