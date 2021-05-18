The city of Branson has announced the second town hall meeting to discuss the new proposed animal ordinance with the citizens of Branson.
According to a press release from the city of Branson, there will be a separate meeting for each ward to discuss the issue.
The most recently announced meeting is for Ward l and will take place on May 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clay Cooper Theater, located at 3216 W. 76 Country Blvd.
According to the release, Ward l Aldermen Clay Cooper and Bill Skains will conduct this meeting.
Residents and community members are highly encouraged to attend this meeting to learn more about the proposed animal ordinance, ask questions and voice concerns on the issue.
According to the release, this proposed ordinance change is the result of several years of public, elected officials and city staff interaction that dates back to 2018. That’s when the Branson Police Department absorbed the Animal Control responsibilities from the Taney County Health Department.
At that time, the Branson Board of Aldermen asked the police department to update the current animal ordinance, “which is severely outdated and doesn’t take into account public safety or pet health,” according to the release. The board also asked the police department to come up with a streamlined pet reunification process.
The proposed new ordinance is the culmination of 18 months of research and collaboration with area animal control units, other municipalities, zoological associations, the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Municipal League.
According to the release, the following is a timeline of the issue:
- This issue was brought before the aldermen in a public study session in September 2019;
- This issue was then brought before the aldermen in another public study session in November 2020;
- The aldermen passed the proposed ordinance during its first reading at the March 9, 2021 aldermen meeting;
- The Branson Board of Aldermen then voted to postpone this item’s final reading at the public March 23, 2021 aldermen meeting, to April 27;
- The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to postpone this item’s final reading again at the public April 27, 2021 aldermen meeting to August 24.
The town hall meeting, that was previously announced, for Ward lll residents is scheduled for May 20 at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Skyline Baptist Church Family Life Center, located on 949 Mo-165.
The Ward ll meeting has yet to be announced.
To view the proposed animal ordinance in its entirety visit https://bransonmo.gov/DocumentCenter/View/13961/Code-Amendment---Ordinance-PDF.
To view the current animal ordinance visit https://library.municode.com/mo/branson/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=MUCO_CH14AN.
