Reeds Spring senior Jordan Shortt received Honorable Mention for Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program that recognizes the state’s top academic students.
According to the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principal website, Missouri Scholars 100 candidates must have:
- a minimum GPA of 3.75
- a minimum ACT score of 29, or a minimum SAT score of 1600
- be ranked in the upper ten percent of the class
have taken upper-level courses in mathematics, science, English, and foreign language.
- must also have excellent attendance
- be an exemplary school citizen
- be involved in school activities.
According to the website, the award is given to a select group of Missouri’s most capable high school seniors. They are recognized for exceptional scholarship, citizenship, and reliability.
For more information visit moassp.org/Recognition_Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.