The city of Hollister proclaimed September as Recovery Month at the Thursday, Sept. 15, Board of Aldermen meeting.
Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton and the city of Hollister presented the proclamation recognizing the importance of Recovery Month and the value individuals in recovery provide to the community.
Marietta Hagan, Project Coordinator II of Population Health, addressed the board in appreciation for recognizing Recovery Month.
“I just wanted to thank you all for your support. My role at CoxHealth is to work in the recovery community and the thing I’d like to focus on is the positive side of those in our community who have recovered, that are thriving in our community and are giving back to our community,” Hagan said. “A lot of times in the news or in the media, we may hear the symptoms of substance use or the negative side of it and I choose to focus on the positive. We have amazing individuals who are doing amazing things in our community and helping others to find recovery in the community. So thank you for recognizing this month and what it means to people who struggle with mental health and substance use issues, and the value they have as people.”
Patton gathered together with Hagan and others who were there to witness the proclamation, and read it out loud.
“Whereas, mental health and substance abuse disorders affect all communities nationwide. With commitment and support, those impacted can embark on a journey of improved health and overall wellness; and
“Whereas the focus of Recovery Month each September is to celebrate all people that make the journey of recovery possible by embracing the tagline, ‘Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.’ Recovery Month spreads the message that people can and do recover every day; and
“Whereas, the impact of mental health and substance use disorders is apparent in our local community. Through Recovery Month, people become more aware and able to recognize the signs of mental health and substance use disorders and encourages people in need of recovery services to seek help. Managing the effects of these conditions helps individuals achieve healthy lifestyles, both physically and emotionally; and
“Whereas, the Recovery Month observance continues to work to improve the lives of those affected by mental health and substance use disorders by raising awareness and educating communities about the effective services that are available.
“Whereas, the City of Hollister supports awareness efforts in order to educate the general public about Recovery Month and its effects.
“Now, therefore, I, Lamar Patton, Mayor; by virtue of the authority vested in me by the ordinances of the City of Hollister, do hereby proclaim the month of September as Recovery Month in Hollister, Missouri and call upon the people of this city to observe the month with appropriate appreciation.
“In witness thereof, I have hereunto set my hand this fifteenth day of September, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.”
For information on how to help or find resources, go to www.drugfreeozarks.org.
