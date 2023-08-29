The Kimberling Area Library is offering a resource to homeschool families in the area.
The library now offers a manual with critical information for families interested in learning more about homeschooling. The manual was donated to the library by the group, Families for Home Education. The “First Things First Manual” serves as a timely resource for homeschooling parents.
“The resource responds to more families opting to home school their children in our local area,” states a release from the KAL. “To meet their needs, the library now offers a manual with critical information to structure a home school program.”
The manual answers common questions parents who are currently or interested in homeschooling may have, including:
• Is homeschooling legal?
• What are the laws in Missouri which regulate home education?
• How does one keep the required records in Missouri?
• Where does one manage to get textbooks/curriculum?
• What if a family has a special needs child?
• What about homeschooling through high school?
The manual, which is available for parents to utilize at the library, includes many other resources which may be helpful to the homeschooling parent.
“The KAL offers the manual as a reference item, one that cannot be checked out like many items at KAL,” states the release. “However, the manual is accessible on a podium close to the regular print non-fiction stacks for viewing by interested persons. Some pages show sample record keeping forms and may be copied by front desk personnel if desired.”
If a library visitor wishes to copy some pages from the manual, there may be a cost.
“The first 10 pages will be free, and then a 10 cents per page fee will apply,” states the release.
KAL is a privately held, not for profit organization, funded solely by grants, donations, and optional memberships.
For more information visit www.kalib.org.
