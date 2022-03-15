Missouri Council for Exceptional Children presented the 2022 Special Education Teacher of the Year to a Galena High School District teacher.
According to a Facebook post from the MO-CEC, Kara Williams was chosen as the recipient of the distinguished award.
“Kara has been a tremendous asset to our school building and really to our entire school community,” Galena High School Principal Bob Baker said in a statement released of the post. “She has an amazing ability to be able to relate to all of our students and make connections with each of them on a personal level. She has been absolutely amazing for all of our students, not just those in her classroom.”
Director of Special Education for Galena School District Shawna Sartin said Williams has a way to make every student feel special and important.
“Mrs. Williams’s classroom is always welcoming and inviting to her students and I always enjoy my time in her room,” Sartin said. “She cares deeply about her students and takes time to interact with them (to) make sure each one of them feels wanted and important on a daily basis.”
Three unnamed current Galena High School students praised Williams in the post.
“Mrs. Williams is patient, caring and always willing to help me when I need it and her classroom is always fun,” student No. 1 said.
“I know that I can always go and ask Mrs. Williams a question and she will always help and never makes me feel bad about needing help,” student No. 2 said.
“I like Mrs. Williams because she is always able to help me understand things better,” student No. 3 said. “She is always able to explain things to me in a way that makes more sense.”
The MO-CEC Board of Directors established the Missouri Special Education Teacher of the Year Award on Jan. 12, 1985. Each year the recipient becomes Missouri’s nominee for the CEC Clarissa Hug Teacher of the Year Award, according to the post.
The Clarissa Hug Teacher of the Year Award was established in 1984 to honor a CEC member who provides direct services to children and youth with exceptionalities and exemplifies the best in special education teaching, according to the CEC website.
The Teacher of the Year award is named after Clarissa Hug, a former CEC member who served as a homebound teacher for 50 years in the Chicago Public Schools system. Hug retired from her role as a homebound teacher in 1970 but continued to work tirelessly for children and youth with exceptionalities until her late 80s. During her career, Hug served as President of the Chicago Council for Exceptional Children, President of Illinois Council for Exceptional Children, and President and first Executive Director of the Division for Physical, Health, and Multiple Disabilities. In 1985, the CEC Delegate Assembly motioned to name the award after Hug to honor her many years serving as an exemplary CEC member and to continue to recognize special educators who provide direct service to children and youth with exceptionalities.
The CEC is the largest international professional organization dedicated to improving the success of children and youth with disabilities and/or gifts and talents. CEC advocates for appropriate governmental policies, sets professional standards, provides professional development, and helps professionals obtain conditions and resources necessary for effective professional practice. CEC is known as the source for information, resources, and professional development for special educators.
The CEC has local units in all 50 states and Canada, as well as 18 optional Special Interest Divisions focused on a specific topic, specialty area, role, or exceptionality. They also have CEC Student Chapters at hundreds of colleges and universities.
For more information visit exceptionalchildren.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.