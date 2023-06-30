The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Summer Mega Mixer ice cream social in July.
The event will take place at The Keeter Center on the College of the Ozarks campus on Thursday, July 13, from 4 to 6 p.m.
HACC Executive Director John Hagey said he anticipates a large turnout.
“We’re anticipating about 200 people. Last year, we were able to obtain about 12 different chambers of commerce,” Hagey said. “We’ve got a couple already committed and I will continue to push on those, but I would anticipate somewhere between 10 or 15 chambers partnering with us on that.”
The HACC hosted a Mega Mixer event in September of 2022 at Tall Tales in Hollister, which proved popular with businesses involved with various regional chambers. Registration for the event is expected to fill up, and interested individuals are encouraged to sign up for the free event soon.
Registration for the event can be completed in the events section at www.hollisterchamber.net.
