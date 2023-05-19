Adventure Caves Tours is celebrating its one year anniversary and showcasing its newest experience, which focuses on team building.
On Tuesday, April 23, at 3 p.m. Adventure Cave Tours, located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane in Branson West, will be hosting an event to celebrate one year in business. According to the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, the event will have refreshments provided and will give guests the opportunity to learn more about the new team building tours now being offered.
Adventure Cave Tours Squad Leader John LaRance told Branson Tri-Lakes News the team at Adventure Caves listened to their guests and have decided to offer this new tour concept.
“So what we do, being a part of Herschend Family Entertainment, is we listen to our guests,” LaRance said. “You can have the greatest business model in the world, but if your guests are not telling you what they want, you’ll never figure it out. We realized that we were gearing towards families and such, but we also had this need with how this model or this product shows that it’s perfect for team building. It is perfect for getting people out of their offices, getting them out of their comfort zones, and actually working together. The phenomenal part is we’ve had several businesses so far come out and do this. And they are just blown away.”
The new team building tours are a great way to help communication and trust building for corporations and entities, while giving them a unique experience, according to LaRance.
“The sense of accomplishment, watching who they thought was the weakest person, someone who they thought would never make it in a million years. Watching other employees, helping their co-workers come through, get through struggles together,” LaRance said. “We had a supervisor say he had actually wished he’d done it sooner. Because the office was actually being more productive. He was more lively. They weren’t so humdrum about things. The experience affected them in such a way that you didn’t expect that at all. It’s hard to explain because it’s more of actions than words. If anything, how do you describe something in words that it’s really best described in actions.The sense of accomplishment which they took back with them to their business.”
LaRance said it is about a shared experience and building trust within a group.
“It builds trust,” LaRance said. “When you are having to climb up a ledge, and you’ve got tour guides around you to help you at any given time, but that person that you thought maybe didn’t like from the office is cheering you on. They turn into one of your biggest fans. You know, maybe they just needed to have a way to connect, and this is the way that these people connect. It is our outlet. It’s the sense of accomplishment. It’s the feeling like you can trust everybody on your team to have your back. That is a team builder right there.”
LaRance said his hope is more organizations and businesses come out to experience the unique opportunity this offers. He said the tours are set up to meet adventurers on their level.
“There’s three different levels. One of the biggest caves we have in the area besides Marvel, that happens to be an adventure cave, meaning you can take the easy kind of easy path on the bottom,” LaRance said. “We’ll let some climb up in the middle section, which can be a bit more difficult. Way up on top, where we can still see them, we’ll send the super explorers. During the tours myself and our guides will challenge you to try to go up but if you don’t want to go up, that’s great too. I’m never gonna push you so far and you can’t do it. We’ve made this model of you can’t fail. Why? Because you are the ones that are challenging yourself. I know where your abilities are. We’re gonna make sure that you have the best experience possible. We want to challenge you to get you out of the video game world and get you off of your phone.”
LaRance said he, alongside owner Bruce Herschend, has a dream for the business to bring out the adventurer in everyone.
“Between me and Bruce, we started this thing from the ground up. Bruce’s the dreamer guy and he’s got a lot of great words and ideas,” LaRance said. “He is like, ‘Hey, I’ve got this dream, let’s make it a reality.’ And there’s me and I’m like, we can transition this from a dream into a reality. This adventure is what came up. Here’s the crazy thing: we can lay claim to fame at this point, we’re the only off road wild caving experience in America. We are proud of what we have built and we want to share the love of the outdoors and this beautiful area with others.”
Adventure Cave Tours offers fully customizable adventures off the beaten path, states the Adventure Cave Tour website.
The tour starts with an obstacle course and guides asking guests about their goals for the day. Next guests are loaded into a custom Jeep Gladiator and off-road through beautiful Ozarks terrain. With 480 acres, the options are endless.
Adventure Cave Tours has two tours available:
- A four hour tour, which costs $148 per person. This tour is the most popular and best value, according to the website. Guests usually get very wet and very muddy and are encouraged to bring a complete change of clothes, which they can change into using onsite dressing rooms after the cave adventure. There are three difficulty levels to this tour: Mild, Medium, Wild all available together.
- A two hour tour, which costs $98 per person. This tour is a shortened version of the most popular tour. Guests can still expect to get muddy and as such are encouraged to bring a complete change of clothes.
For more information visit www.adventurecave.com or call the office at 417-294-5516.
