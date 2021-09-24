As the 2022 tax season draws near, the Stone County University of Missouri Extension is looking for volunteers to provide free tax help.
According to a press release from Stone County University of Missouri Extension, the IRS sponsors the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program along with the support of the Stone County Commission. This program offers free tax help across the country for people with low-to-moderate incomes.
“The tax returns and Earned Income Tax Credit our neighbors receive thanks to the help of the VITA program bring millions of dollars back to our community and directly impacts families.” Stone County Engagement Specialist with MU Extension Jenni Nevatt said.
“Volunteers join a program that’s helped millions of people nationwide file tax returns at no charge for more than 40 years. Their help makes a difference in people’s lives.”
The release states volunteers have flexible hours, typically serving an average of four to six hours per week. No prior experience needed. Volunteers will receive specialized training and can serve in a variety of roles. Volunteers who are fluent in another language are needed. There is always a site coordinator on site to assist volunteers who have questions.
Volunteers receive free tax law training and materials to prepare basic tax returns and learn about all the tax deductions and credits that benefit eligible taxpayers. Enrolled agents and non-credentialed tax return preparers can earn continuing education credits when volunteering as a VITA quality reviewer or tax return preparer.
The program is usually open from the end of January through the tax filing deadline in April. Stone County VITA sites are located in Kimberling City, Galena, and Crane.
To find out more, call the University of Missouri Stone County Extension office at 417-357-6812.
