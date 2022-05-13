The skies over Hollister will once again host aerobatics performances for families to enjoy while attending a benefit for the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks.
On Sunday, May 29, the public is invited to attend the 2nd Annual Wings Over The Ozarks Air Show & Music Festival sponsored by the Titanic Museum Attraction at the Branson Airport Jet Center, located at 130 Wright Brothers Road, Hollister, Missouri, to benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.
This is a free event for visitors and members of the community. Gates will open and activities will begin at 9 a.m., according to a statement from the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks. Donations for the club will be accepted at the event and on-site parking with shuttles to the event grounds will be provided. Flying acts will start at noon and will perform at the top of the hour between noon and 4 p.m. Live music will start at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until 4:30 p.m.
Aerobatic performances will be provided by Tom Larkin with his Mini Jet Air Show, Brian Correll Air Shows in his Pitts S2S bi-plane and Kyle Franklin with Franklin’s Flying Circus. Live music will be provided on the day by Highway 13 Band, and returning for their second year is Pete & Dave and the 80’s tribute band, Members Only.
Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks CEO Stoney Hays told Branson Tri-Lakes News this year’s event is bigger than last years.
“We have grown,” Hays said. “We will have more music, more activities, more food trucks and some new military experiences. The collectors car show, silent auction and the Wil Fischer’s Beer Garden will all be back.”
The schedule of the day’s events is as follows:
- 9 a.m. gates open
- 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. - music from the Highway 13 Band
- 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. - a welcome intro by Emcee Josh Clark followed by Color Guard posting colors, the National Anthem and pledge of allegiance, Taps Ceremony and a special tribute to Armed Forces
- Noon to 12:20 p.m. - air act with Brian Correll Pitts with ribbon cutting (Titanic Museum Attraction sponsor ribbon)
- 12:20 to 1 p.m. - music by Pete & Dave Music
- 1 to 1:20 p.m. - air act the Mini Jet air show with Tom Larkin
- 1:20 to 2 p.m. - music from Members Only
- 2 to 2:20 p.m. - air act with Kyle Franklin’s Flying Circus
- 2:30 to 3 p.m. - swearing in ceremony by Brigadier General for approximately 50 new members to US Armed Services
- 3 to 3:20 p.m. - air act with Brian Correll Pitts with the second ribbon cutting (Hiltons of Branson sponsor ribbon)
- 3:20 to 4 p.m. - music from Members Only set two
- 4 to 4:20 p.m. - air act Mini Jet air show with Tom Larkin
- 4:20 to 4:30 p.m. - music TBA
- 4:30 – Emcee’s final address
Other activities and vendors on the day will include:
- Food trucks: London’s Calling, Taco’s No. 1, Flat Creek, Sycamore Creek Pizza, Icy Bus, Lemonade, Dessert Trucks
- An assortment of craft vendors
- Collector Car Show
- ARMY Experiences: Bomb Diffusing Robot (EOD)
- STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mechanical) Activity Trailer
- Static military aircraft and vehicles (Huey, Humvees and others)
- Silent Auction items such as luxury boat cruise / houseboat trip
- Giveaways
- Branson Fire SmokeHouse EMS Truck
- Branson Police SWAT Display
- Boat displays
- Wil Fischer Beer Garden
Plus more activities and displays joining each day.
Hays said he is grateful to the local community and business partners who have helped the club make this event a reality.
“The community has been very generous and we have some great sponsors for this event,” Hays said. “Titanic Museum Attraction is our presenting sponsor.”
Other sponsors are HCW Properties, HHM facility management, Branson Airport , KOLR 10 – Fox KRBK- KOZL - Ozarksfirst.com, Heim-Young & Associates, Wil Fischer Companies, Rotary Club of Branson-Hollister, KCP Plumbing, Ozarks Dynacom, and Kimberling City Plumbing, according to the statement.
“Titanic Museum is always honored to support the biggest asset in our community – The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks,” Titanic Museum President and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn said in a press release. “Everyday these young people come into the Club with a bag of luck, and it’s up to each of us in the community to fill that young person’s bag with experiences for their future. When they look up in the sky and see the fliers fly – if they want, they can do that someday.”
Hays said the event is an opportunity for local businesses and the community to have some fun and show support to the children.
“Our staff works hard to provide a safe place for the children. We have the best staff, who have made it their life to work with these children,” Hays said. “This is a way for others to help us with our mission.”
Last year, the first Wings over the Ozarks event raised $60,000 to help support the organization.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks is dedicated to enabling all young people, especially those who need them the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.
The organization’s core beliefs are to provide a safe place to learn and grow, to develop ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals, give the opportunity for children to participate in life-enhancing programs and character development experiences.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Ozarks has been working with the children of Stone and Taney Counties for more than 25 years. Currently the club consists of three separate units located in Taney and Stone counties: Branson, Forsyth, and Reeds Spring. A new program in Crane is scheduled to open in the future.
For more information about the event and the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks visit www.bgcozarks.org.
