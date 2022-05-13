Hollister School District teachers continue their education.
Ten Hollister teachers graduated with a Master’s in Education degree from Evangel University on Thursday, May 5.
According to a press release from the Hollister School District, teachers Madison Dyal, Dana Kingore, Katie Combs, Addy Arias, Mackenzie Kurtz, Kyle Matthews, Matthew Hart, Dallas DeWeese, Timothy Broderick, and Rebekah Glenn each received their degree after participating in Hollister’s Master’s Cohort Program.
The program, in partnership with Evangel University, allows teachers to earn their Master’s in Education degree by taking classes on campus in their own school district.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Hollister schools began looking into the master’s degree program for two reasons: for teacher quality and professional development and for teacher retention. The program allows teachers to earn their degree free of charge with an agreement they remain with the school district for at least five years.
The program is a competitive process where teachers fill out applications and up to 10 teachers can be chosen each year. Factors such as, participation in extracurricular activities, on committees are some of the things looked at by the teacher selection committee who view the anonymously submitted applications, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
For more information visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
