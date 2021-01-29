Stone County has a new circuit judge.
On Friday, the governor’s office announced that David Cole had been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve as circuit judge for the 39th Judicial Circuit. In addition to Stone County, the 39th circuit also covers Barry and Lawrence counties.
Cole will fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Jack A.L. Goodman to the Southern District Court of Appeals.
Stone County residents might best remember Cole from his recent run for the Missouri Senate. He lost a close race in the Aug. 4 Primary to Mike Moon who won in a close race with 17,781 votes to 16,093. Moon was unopposed in the November general election.
In a Branson Tri-Lakes News story from July about the candidates, Cole said he grew up in the Wheaton area in Barry County and went to college to Missouri Southern University in Joplin before going to law school at the University of Missouri at Columbia. He said he has been practicing law in Cassville for 28 years.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, Cole is a partner at Ellis, Cupps & Cole Law Firm.
