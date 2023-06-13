Two Stone County schools received funds from the local Elks Lodge to help cover the cost of activities for their graduating classes.
The Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 presented $250 checks to both the Reeds Spring and Blue Eye school districts. The checks were donated to the schools to be used toward their Senior Night activities for the graduating 2023 classes.
Elk Member Amy Swanson presented a check to Teresa Crain from the Reeds Spring School District. Elks Exalted Ruler Doug Mayhew and Bard Mayhew presented the check to Blue Eye representatives Angie and Gracie McDonald.
“The Kimberling City Elks Lodge is proud to take part in our local school activities,” Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 PR Director Keoka Ketcher said.
For more information visit “Kimberling City Elks 2505” on Facebook.
