A Bradleyville man has been given the opportunity to live another day, thanks to quick thinking by his heroic 9 year old daughter.
Dustin Gross of Bradleyville was doing repair work to his truck on Monday, Dec. 5, when the unthinkable happened. Gross said as he was working beneath the truck, it began to roll and ran over him, crushing his chest cavity.
“I parked out here and it's literally a 15 to 20 minute job. I've done it several times with other vehicles,” Gross said. “I didn't jack it up. I didn't do any of that; I just literally put a rock behind it. The butt end was facing downhill. It's a pretty steep driveway, and I crawled under it real quick and took the transmission pan off. I moved my wrench just right and I accidentally bumped the shifter cable on the side of the transmission kit pan and when I did that, it put it in neutral and popped out of gear and literally took off like a rocket. I was underneath and it ran right over the center of my chest. And it completely crushed my chest cavity.”
Gross said his daughter Madelyn ran to him and grabbed his phone to call 911.
“My daughter who is 9 years old, ran out, grabbed my phone and sat there with me and called 911 and did not panic,” Gross said. “I was in shock when the paramedics got here. I was fading away. They didn't think I was gonna make it and they called the chopper. The chopper couldn't land due to weather.”
Gross said he was instead transported by ambulance, to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield.
“They took me through Branson out of Bradleyville just in case I was to code again,” Gross said. “They needed to make an emergency stop in Branson. I guess they had to reinflate my left lung. There was swelling around my heart and I had internal bleeding. I had seven broken ribs. Both of my lungs were bruised; one of them collapsed. My aortic valve was very badly bruised. I was fading quickly and was in critical condition.”
Gross said if it weren’t for his daughter’s heroics, he wouldn’t be here.
“She called 911 and saved my life. She’s a hero. She prayed over me while I was on the ground, while she was on the phone with 911 and then got a flashlight and directed them to me with SOS,” Gross said. “She lost her mother two years ago. We were in the hospital for eight months with Whitney, her mother. They got a memorial garden over at Cox.”
Gross’ wife Whitney had been diagnosed with Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) and Subpectoral Streptococcus Abscess in 2019. A hospital patient for nearly 150 days, she was released from the hospital on May 1, 2020. She passed away in her home six days later on Thursday, May 7.
Gross said when he came home from the hospital last week, he was met by his daughter who was overwhelmed and excited to see her dad.
“As soon as I got home, she came up to me with tears in her eyes and said ‘Daddy, you're my world’,” Gross said.
According to Gross, the hospital wanted to keep him until at least Friday, but released him the morning of Thursday, Dec. 8.
“I got released because the hospital was running out of beds and was sending the most stable patients home,” Gross said. “They were gonna go ahead and send me to a rehabilitation center, but my insurance wouldn't cover it so I've got people to come throughout the day to do my physical therapy here at the house. Between my mother and my sister in law, they come in and cook for me and help me up and down and all that.”
Gross faces an uphill battle in the coming months, as he tries to provide for himself and his daughter until he is released to work.
“The surgeon on the trauma team told me it'd be late winter or early spring so we're probably looking at February before going back to work,” Gross said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Gross and his daughter, and he said he also has a checking account at Great Southern Bank, if anyone is interested in helping. When asked about needs, Gross mentioned groceries would be helpful, and maybe toys for his daughter for Christmas. He said Madelyn enjoys books; especially about cats, electronics such as tablets or watches, nail painting kits, arts and crafts, LOL dolls, Barbies, etc.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News office will serve as a drop off point for those interested in providing a Christmas gift for Gross’ daughter.
The GoFundMe fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/bf679e59.
