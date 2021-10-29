The Taneycomo Festival Orchestra will be performing a special Halloween concert in Hollister.
According to the TFO website the public is invited to attend the concert which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seven Arrows Taproom, located at 260 Birdcage Walk in Hollister.
TFO members from Kansas City will be performing classic and pop Halloween favorites for this special event, according to the website.
They will be performing Bach, Toccata and Fugue in D Minor Saint-Saens, Danse Macabre Elfman, Nightmare Before Christmas and more.
For more information visit taneycomofestivalorchestra.org.
