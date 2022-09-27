National Spokesperson for Convoy of Hope Sara Forhetz will be speaking at a women’s event in Hollister Monday, Oct. 3.
The event, being called a “Tea Party”, will take place at New Life Temple, located at 3077 US-65. There will be a $3 charge for dinner, and a love offering will be taken for Forhetz.
New Life Temple Women’s Leader Vicki Curry said the event will be like a tea room.
“We decorate different themes on each table. Some are classic china, some are fancy china settings. We do tea party food like chilled strawberry soup, sandwiches, little bite sized desserts and different things like that,” Curry said. “Sara Forhetz will be our guest speaker. It’s open to the community and we have reached out to other local churches and have invited them as well.”
Before joining the team at Convoy of Hope, Forhetz spent 17 years as an Emmy Award winning television news reporter and anchor. She now speaks to leaders and churches across the country and around the world.
All women are welcome to attend, and must R.S.V.P. by calling (417) 334-7231 or emailing nltemple82@yahoo.com.
