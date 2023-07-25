A local couple will be giving a free travel talk during the Kimberling Area Library’s Learning on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10:15 a.m., Jim and Bettylynne Gregg will host “Lights, Camera, Action: A Travel Talk” presentation in the library’s community room.
“It is time to share ‘cool’ travel stories of library patrons as we experience hot days of summer,” states a release from the KAL. “Join Jim and Bettylynne Gregg in a presentation on their Fall 2022 travel to Iceland, an Arctic Island nation. They viewed beautiful lights, cultures and geography, took hundreds of photos, and experienced lots of activity as they traveled with a group throughout Iceland. They will share some tips and tricks in preparing for a nine-day journey, learning about some Icelandic customs and unique sites, and of course displaying their wonder when viewing the Northern Lights.”
Coffee and light snacks provided. There is no pre-registration required and the event is free. Those in attendance are encouraged to join in the discussion and ask questions.
For more information visit www.kalib.org.
